A “homemade” movie with a home-grown Antelope Valley cast makes the case for a Vietnam War veteran who never gave up on himself, or a personal creative vision.
The movie, “Game Over,” which can be seen on Amazon Prime, flowed from local Navy veteran Gary Bell’s love for video games and was produced by a strong husband-wife production team.
The independent film, which can also be seen on the Tubi streaming service, continues to pick up film festival awards, including at the International Independent Film Awards, the Vegas Cinefest International Film Festival, the Montreal Independent Film Festival and others, garnering awards for production, direction, screen writing.
Bell, who runs Miller-Bell Media with his wife Karen Miller-Bell, started his film making credentials from scratch, while making a living for 20 years doing commercial video shoots for Antelope Valley agencies and businesses across Southern California, including Camacho Auto Sales.
Bell served during Vietnam on a Navy destroyer. Destroyers are seagoing combat ships, but Bell and his shipmates encountered hot combat when his ship, the USS Hollister, steamed into a river in an area of Vietnam that was hot with enemy contact.
“We took 292 rounds, without a casualty,” he recalled.
That ship-to-shore gunfight on a hot August day in 1972 preceded the ship’s actual secret mission. According to Department of Navy records, the Hollister went up river and fired the first surface-to-surface missile from a U.S. warship, destroying a North Vietnamese radar station.
They took out the radar station and sometimes the casualty report does not reflect the human cost. Bell does the work that many veterans return to continuously to improve their quality of life and ward off the shadows of post traumatic stress disorder.
Creativity often provides the best springboard to life on life’s terms. After years of playing video games like “Call of Duty” with his gamer cohort, an idea formed. Make a series of “Webisodes,” a novel, or something like ...?
“I thought to myself what if there was this group that was using video games as to sell drugs?” he said.
Bell developed a concept featuring a retired Army colonel with severe PTSD and a focused sense of justice. He would find his suspects and subsequent targets of the drug ring in the online gaming world. When the colonel finds the bad guys, it’s “Game Over.”
“He makes it his mission to get the bad guys,” Bell said.
With a friend, Josh Hartley, cast as the lead, Miller-Bell weighed in with her creative flair.
“She said, ‘It needs to be a full-length movie,’” Bell said. “She is the one who ‘green lights’ everything over here.”
Miller-Bell said that after they shot three scenes as a possible Internet streaming series, she reworked the script and one of their commercial clients, Gus Camacho, said, ‘Wow! This looks good.’”
Camacho, sometimes spotted in ermine robe and crown on local TV spots, soon had his television partner and TV queen Rhonda joining in.
Enter Camacho Auto Sales as Police HQ in “Game Over” with Gus playing a detective on the crime trail.
“I was rewriting these people as characters,” Miller-Bell said. “In the end, it all came together very cohesively as a full-length feature.”
A brother veteran, Sylvester Jackson, made his two acres of rustic property out in Rosamond available. A local restaurant, The Works pitched in.
“Everybody stepped up with locations and said, ‘Just give me a small part in the movie,’” Bell said.
It all happened for fun, friendship and sandwiches and gas money. They made it with the equipment from their day jobs.
“Because we are used to doing things that take a larger crew, production, editing, creating music, we only needed four people,” Bell said. “Everybody wears five hats.”
Through the couple’s promotion skills honed over time, they got the movie onto Amazon Prime and now it can be viewed on YouTube and at Film Hub and www.millerbellmedia.com
The Bells are working on a second feature and who knows where it will end? It’s just another reminder during May, which is Military Appreciation Month, that our veterans and military families remain a vital community resource and even find some fame and fortune in the process.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army paratrooper veteran, he deployed with local National Guard troops to cover the Iraq War for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans issues and community health initiatives.
