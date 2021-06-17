PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale seeks to aid local organizations in their efforts to benefit the community through $10 million in grants in each of the next two years.
The funding for this grant program comes from the city’s $35.5 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 stimulus package passed by Congress in March.
“We plan on rolling out a grant program to the entire community where agencies and organizations will apply for grant funds,” Assistant City Manager Marie Ricci said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The applications will provide details on the organizations’ mission and the programs for which they are requesting support. These applications will be evaluated and awarded by city staff.
“We’ll help each of the organizations go through the application process,” Ricci said.
Councilmember Richard Loa questioned how the city will track the progress of the grantees and ensure the program isn’t abused.
“First of all, I think the program is fabulous in terms of getting this money out to the community and organizations are one of the best ways to do it,” he said, “but at the same time I want to make sure that there are protocols in place that will ensure that the money’s being spent properly and that it is reaching our residents for their benefit.”
The applications will require organizations to specifically describe their projects and how much funding they require, and when completed to provide documentation of the impact to the community, Ricci said.
The City Council will receive regular reports on the grant-supported projects and their results, she said.
The grant effort is envisioned as a means of supporting efforts as wide-ranging as mental health to animal rescue groups. Some of these projects may support existing city activities, such as animal control services for which the city contracts with Los Angeles County.
The grant program was passed Tuesday night as part of the fiscal years 2021-2023 budget, approved by the City Council on a 4-0 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt absent.
The approved 2021-2023 budget forecasts General Fund revenues of $86.8 million against expenses of $85.15 million in 2021-2022, and General Fund revenues of $87.38 million and expenses of $88.15 million in 2022-2023, according to the staff report.
The General Fund supports most of the city’s day-to-day operations.
The budget forecasts a 2% increase in property tax revenues, thanks to increasing property values, and 5% increase in sales taxes, based on economic performance.
Salaries and benefits are expected to increase by 5%, with 3% in wage increases and a 2% cost of living increase.
The budget also proposes adding 26 new positions in 2021-2022 and 10 additional positions in 2022-2023.
Among these are an additional eight code enforcement officers, tripling the current staff of four. This will provide the department with the resources to better respond to needs that now are sometimes addressed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies, thus freeing the contracted deputies to focus on other law enforcement duties.
“They’ve taken a certain load off of the Sheriff’s Department,” Mayor Steve Hoffbauer said. “It’s about leveraging your resources.”
In addition to the federal stimulus funds, this budget includes the first full year of revenues from Measure AV, the sales tax passed by voters in November.
The budget forecasts approximately $15.5 million in revenues for 2021-22, of which about half — $7.9 million — will support public safety enhancements and to maintain existing services.
Economic development programs to support small businesses and Operation Jumpstart are slated to receive $632,000; code compliance enhancements will get $523,700; $250,000 is set aside for emergency management; mental health programs and community partnerships are budgeted at $300,000 each and the South Antelope Valley Emergency Services is budgeted for $150,000 of these funds.
Councilmember Austin Bishop urged setting aside further funds for nonprofit animal rescue groups to help alleviate the burden on the contracted animal control services and also save more animals.
The Council agreed to setting aside $300,000 from Measure AV, the General Fund or the grant program to contract with nonprofit organizations for services such as animal rescue and spay/neuter programs. This would move toward a type of hybrid animal services program, and help alleviate the high kill rate at the local shelter.
Loa also wanted to ensure that mental health programs are adequately represented.
City Manager J.J. Murphy acknowledged the urgency for this type of support for the community.
“We want to partner with the outside organizations that may not be getting funded enough to make the impact,” he said. “We’re all ready to sit down with these organizations, the judicial branch, law enforcement and try to get a handle.”
“We can’t fix mental health across the county, but we can damn make an effort to make a difference in Palmdale,” Murphy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.