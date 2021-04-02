PALMDALE — Proposals to expand universal preschool for all three-year-old children, establish a “mandatory” kindergarten and change how school districts notify classified employees of potential layoffs are some of the proposed education-related legislation Sacramento lawmakers will consider this year.
Members of the Antelope Valley School Boards Association heard an update on the proposed legislation during a Tuesday night Zoom meeting hosted by Palmdale School District.
Assembly Bill 22, by Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, and Senate Bill 70, Susan Rubio, D-West Covina, target the state’s youngest students.
AB 22 would establish universal preschool for all three-year-old children, and phase in universal transitional kindergarten beginning in the 2024-25 school year through the 2032-33 school year.
“If successful, the intent is to have universal TK for all four-year-olds who wish to enroll,” Chris Reefe, legislative director for the California School Boards Association, said during a presentation at the meeting.
Under current law, a child whose fifth birthday falls between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2 of any given year could be enrolled in transitional kindergarten.
“This would then add an additional earlier month of birth rate each sequential year beginning in 2024-25,” Reefe said.
For example, in the 2024-25 school year the eligibility would expand to children whose fifth birthday fell between Sept. 2 and Jan. 2; in 2025-26 it would be for children whose fifth birthday fell between Sept. 2 and Feb. 2; and on each year until the 2032-33 school year when it would expand to children whose fifth birthday fell between Sept. 2 and Aug. 2.
The CSBA supports the proposal if amended, Reefe said, and has been working with the author to address its concerns.
“We appreciate the focus on (early childhood education) and the early preparation and readiness for children but our issue is funding,” Reefe said. “The more you enroll without additional funding, you get the same amount of butter but a bigger piece of toast.”
An amendment added to the bill on Monday would build the enrollment growth into Proposition 98, a state law that establishes minimum funding level for schools.
The CSBA’s other concerns have to deal with finding enough qualified teachers for the students in addition to transportation and school facilities.
Senate Bill 70 would make kindergarten mandatory beginning with the 2022-23 school year by requiring a child to have completed one year of kindergarten before the child can be admitted to first grade.
Reefe said the proposed bill raises a lot of questions, such as what qualifies as a kindergarten program. The CSBA has not yet taken a position on the proposal.
“Are they doing anything about classrooms for these additional students,” Palmdale School District trustee Nancy Smith asked.
The bill does not address facilities needs, Reefe said, adding there is a proposal in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s budget to provide $200 million for school districts to expand transitional kindergarten facilities. Another proposed bill would provide an additional $100 to incentive school districts to build out more transitional kindergarten and kindergarten facilities.
In regard to labor issues, Reefe said the CSBA has real concerns about two proposed bills that have to deal with the March 15 layoff notice deadline.
“These are two bills that we very much oppose and are working hard to see what we can do,” Reefe said.
Assembly Bill 388 by Jose Medina, D-Riverside, and sponsored by the California Teachers Association, would apply a strict two-year probationary status for all certificated employees, and thus require that they be considered permanent employees if brought back for a third year.
Under current law, school districts with 2,500 average daily attendance or more must offer permanent status to a teacher if they bring them back for a third year of teaching. Smaller districts with less than 2,500 average daily attendance can bring a teacher back for a third year on a probationary status.
In addition, Reefe said, the proposed bill addresses how adult education and early childhood education must be considered permanent.
“They’re seeking to apply uniformity across the board, which further restricts the ability of districts and boards to make necessary personnel decisions,” Reefe said.
Assembly Bill 438, by Eloise Gómez Reyes, D-Fontana, would give classified employees the same layoff notice deadline of March 15 that certificated staff receive. Under current state law a district can layoff classified employees with a 60-day notice.
Palmdale trustee Smith asked about support for the proposed AB 438.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of labor support for it and I think that’s going to be difficult to stop,” Reefe said.
Smith noted school districts do not approve a budget until June 15.
“If we have the March 15 on both certificated and classified, (it) doesn’t that mean we’re going to have to issue a lot more layoff notices and hurt morale in March in order to protect ourselves later on,” Smith said.
Reefe agreed.
“That’s exactly one of the main points that we’re making,” said Reefe, who cautioned that the proposed bill could force districts to err on the side of caution and over-notice teachers and classified staff.
