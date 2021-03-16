LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council approved a contract not to exceed $360,000 with AV Recycling Center for homeless encampment cleanup, illegal dumping cleanup, and vegetation removal services throughout the city.
AV Recycling Center was the only qualified contractor to respond to the City’s request for proposal. The Lancaster-based company will handle all three aspects of the contract.
“Recently in the last several months there’s been a significant increase in calls from the community as it relates to encampment cleanups and illegal dumping,” Public Safety Director Lee D’Errico said during a presentation at the March 9 City Council meeting.
The City also has a need for vegetation removal, D’Errico said.
The contract will be managed by Public Safety, which has jurisdiction over the homeless encampment clean up, and development services, which will manage the illegal dumping clean up and vegetation removal services.
“Illegal dumping, especially, has been a significant issue for some time in our community,” D’Errico said.
In 2020, the City had more than 1,000 tons of trash and debris removal from campsites in regard to public safety.
“On the public works side that’s an ongoing issue that’s been daily,” D’Errico said.
D’Errico’s presentation included photos of debris and trash at different homeless encampments. Some of the items recovered at the campus included discarded bicycle frames stripped of parts as well as narcotics paraphernalia and weapons.
