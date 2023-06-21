LANCASTER — Longtime Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District executive director Bret Banks will retire at the end of the month after 23 years of service.
Banks served as operations manager when the district had a contract with the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District. In 2015, he became the air pollution control district officer. Banks will stay on as a consultant effective July 1 through Jan. 1, 2024, under an agreement approved by the district’s governing board Tuesday.
“If they need certain things, sure,” Banks said. “There’s a couple of pieces of legislation pending in the legislature that might necessitate the district getting involved with some of that. If I can help that’s the plan.”
The AV Air Quality Management District is the local agency with the primary responsibility for the control of non-vehicular sources of air pollution throughout the Antelope Valley.
Banks will remain in the Antelope Valley. His wife Suzanne Banks retired about a year and a half ago after serving as an administrative assistant to the superintendent in Westside Union School District.
“We’re staying in the Valley for now, for sure,” he said.
The couple have two adult children and six grandchildren to spend time with.
AV Air Quality Management District governing board Chairman Marvin Crist said Banks is more than an air pollution control officer or executive director.
“He’s the glue that kept everything together,” Crist said.
Banks helped the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale see both sides of the issue when Palmdale sought to build a controversial natural gas-fueled power plant on the border between the cities, Crist said. The proposed project was terminated in 2019.
Banks helped start the Antelope Valley Board of Trade, which is now Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise following a merger with the Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance.
“He’s been one that has done more than just putting in his eight hours and go home,” Crist said. “He has helped build this entire community.”
The AV Air Quality Management District governing board named Operations Manager Barbara Lods as the new executive director/air pollution control officer at Tuesday’s meeting. Lods will be on the City of Lancaster’s payroll as a Director 2000, Step 1 compensation and classification schedule under an agreement approved in August 2022 where the agency’s staffing and support services shifted to the City of Lancaster after 25 years with the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District.
“She’s got big shoes to fill, but the entire board’s positive she’ll be able to fill them,” Crist said.
Lods has been with the AV Air Quality Management District for about 12 years.
“I am very excited and grateful for this opportunity and eager to contribute to the continued success of the District,” she wrote in an email.
