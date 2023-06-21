Bret Banks

Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District staff (left to right) Taylor Morais, Adrianna Castaneda, Sandra Sarabia, Bret Banks, Barbara Lods and Julie McKeehan attend Tuesday’s meeting with a cake to honor Banks’ retirement.

 Photo courtesy of Carlos Lopez

LANCASTER — Longtime Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District executive director Bret Banks will retire at the end of the month after 23 years of service.

Banks served as operations manager when the district had a contract with the Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District. In 2015, he became the air pollution control district officer. Banks will stay on as a consultant effective July 1 through Jan. 1, 2024, under an agreement approved by the district’s governing board Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.