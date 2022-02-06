LANCASTER — Local nonprofit CherishedLA and 13 other anti-trafficking advocacy groups, will be working to combat sex trafficking in the week leading up to next Sunday’s Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Any time there is a major sporting event or business convention human trafficking increases, CherishedLA founder and CEO Kate Wedell said.
“Boys, girls and adults being trafficked because there’s higher demand during something like this,” Wedell said.
Ahead of the Super Bowl returning to Los Angeles, a coalition of 14 LA-based anti-trafficking nonprofit organizations, along with the Los Angeles Police Department, have been meeting to create a collaborative effort to assist juveniles and adult human trafficking victims.
“We’re going to be doing it before, during, and after the Super Bowl,” Wedell said.
The 14 organizations, including CherishedLA from Lancaster, Forgotten Children Inc., Inner City Visions, Journey Out and Center of Hope, have already been doing the work all over Los Angeles County.
“Each one of us has a slightly different way that we do things,” Wedell said.
The organizations can refer victims to each other depending on the programs that will best fit the victims’ needs. It is also best that LA-based organizations do the outreach, rather than out-of-state groups that will be gone after the Super Bowl, Wedell said.
About 100 volunteers will be doing outreach this week in the streets of Inglewood and in the strip clubs.
“We’ve been meeting and doing some intense training for the street outreach, for the strip clubs outreach,” Wedell said. “It’s something we have been doing anyway. A lot of the volunteers have been coming along to participate in this because we need many more people to help with this.”
A triage will be set up in Los Angeles to assist child and adult victims and assess which organization can best meet their needs.
CherishedLA has been appointed as the organization for emergency housing for women who want a way out. They will be able to house women 18 and older for at least two weeks.
“Unless they decide Cherished is a fit for them and they would like to stay and join our program,” Wedell said. “Otherwise, we will be in charge of finding other organizations across the nation that can take these girls and help them with their recovery.”
The coalition of the 14 organizations created SLAATC — the South Los Angeles Anti-Trafficking Committee — to coordinate resources and support during the 2022 Super Bowl.
CherishedLA will also partner with several other national organizations to host an “END Zone” booth for the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s, today, and Thursday through Saturday, at the LA Convention Center.
“This is the first time the NFL is recognizing the human trafficking and they are putting up the booth for all of these organizations to participate,” Wedell said. “It’s really great. The NFL does not want to be labeled as being the problem for human trafficking, but they do want to be seen as, they’re recognizing it and they’re helping.”
Wedell, a survivor herself, started CherishedLA 11 years ago in the Antelope Valley to offer women what she needed herself in order to get out.
“The fact that we’re survivor-led separates us from the other organizations,” Wedell said. “We could do so much more if we had more support.”
According to Wedell, 89% of women in the commercial sex industry said they wanted a way out but they had no other means of survival.
“We’re not reaching the 89%,” Wedell said.
In addition, the decriminalization of prostitution only hurts the anti-human trafficking community because human traffickers fill the void by finding more victims.
“People think that by supporting that they’re helping, but in actuality it limits the ability to provide resources to victims,” Kayla Campbell, CherishedLA’s executive director, said,
“Everything rises; it doesn’t help,” Wedell said. “It doesn’t get better.”
According to research Wedell shared, as a 2018 study of 8,000 American men demonstrated, more than 20% of respondents who never bought sex reported they would if circumstances were more favorable (in other words, if it were decriminalized or legalized).
“The trauma that these women suffer is complex trauma,” Wedell said. “The trauma has to be dealt with first and that’s what Cherished focuses on. We work on the healing aspect and then we also are helping them with the going back to school.”
Wedell added Campbell helps their clients find housing as well.
“They need longterm supportive housing where they’re continuing to receive services,” Campbell said.
Visit https://cherishedla.org/cherishedla-catalog to purchase survivor made organic bath and body products, jewelry and candles for details or to support CherishedLA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.