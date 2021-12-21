LANCASTER — The city will partner with Mission Bank to administer loans to aid local nonprofit youth sports organizations that have been negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Stand Strong Youth Sports Loan program will be open to all not-for-profit youth sport organizations that have a main operating address within the city, or at least 51% of all registered youths residing in the city. A maximum loan amount up to $20,000 would be allowed per not-for-profit entity, according a staff report.
The loan funds would be used to purchase working capital items such as personal protective equipment, and cleaning supplies, required COVID-19 testing, facility rental fees, and to help offset operating costs, including rent, utilities, and equipment that is not covered by registration fees due to decreased enrollment in sporting programs as a result of the pandemic
“Through this program, we’re hoping to be able to provide aid to these organizations, and make sure that our youth is getting out there and still able to participate in youth sports,” Sydney Yeseta, assistant manager for Real Estate and Economic Development said during a presentation at the Dec. 14 City Council meeting.
Mayor R. Rex Parris asked what happens if the loan is not paid back.
“It’s a grant/loan that, if they can pay it back, they will,” Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said.
Crist added the youth organizations that contacted him have said that they purchased the extra personal protective equipment and are doing the COVID-19 testing.
“They’re afraid that they won’t be able to start next year,” Crist said. “We would prefer that they pay it back, but if they can’t, then we’ll turn it into a grant.”
Parris said he does not want to create obstacles that are imaginary.
“I could see that there would be some groups out there that they see ‘loan’ and they immediately stop because they don’t want to incur that liability,” Parris said.
City Manager Jason Caudle said the program is intended for the eligible youth organizations to ask for what they need and not to the maximum amount allowed.
Parris asked that the program information be available in Spanish.
“I want to make certain that all of the advantages of this program are made available to everyone,” he said.
The City Council, on Dec. 14, unanimously approved the Stand Strong program, to appropriate $250,000 to fund it, and to authorize City Manger Jason Caudle or his designee to finalize and execute all documents related to issuance of loans for the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.