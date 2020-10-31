LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Healthcare District will enter into a 20-year loan agreement with the City of Lancaster at a cost of approximately $626,781 for the master plan and economic development of the future Lancaster Health District, also known as Medical Main Street.
The development plan will include real estate analysis, financial feasibility analysis, marketing and communications strategy and other positioning elements for the city’s development plan in conjunction with the plan for a new hospital.
The total cost of the master plan and economic development plan is approximately $1.2 million to be shared among four owners including AV Hospital and the Lancaster Housing Authority.
“I think it’s a great program between public entities and private entities, CEO Ed Mirzabegian said at Wednesday’s board meeting.
Initially unveiled by Lancaster and Antelope Valley Hospital officials in 2014, the proposed Medical Main Street development is bordered roughly by Avenue J, 20th Street West, the Antelope Valley Freeway and 12th Street West, though it contains about 80 acres south of Avenue J and east of 15th Street West.
The area is proposed to contain medical facilities, apartments, stores, health-oriented businesses, restaurants, assisted-living facilities for seniors and at least one hotel.
Lancaster resident Michael Rives, who is a candidate for the healthcare District Board, expressed skepticism about the proposed loan agreement and suggested the Board table the proposed agreement until the next meeting.
“That’s not going to happen, Mike,” Mirzabegian said. “This was discussed many, many times. Basically, it’s our district land in our backyard. We have every right to build what is necessary for the healthcare district to develop. We need City of Lancaster’s help to put the roads and sidewalks and everything for us.”
Mirzabegian added there is no need for public hearings as Rives suggested.
“The City of Palmdale is definitely not going to help us with this, and I don’t know where you’re going with this,” Mirzabegian said. “You’re constantly nothing but an obstacle for us here and that has to stop, Mike.”
The Board unanimously approved the loan agreement with no discussion.
