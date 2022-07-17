PALMDALE — The City Council and Housing Authority unanimously approved a $1.2 million loan to support development of a new type of foster youth housing in Palmdale.
SOS Children’s Villages California is part of a global organization which works to provide care and support for children, youth and families worldwide. Among the organization’s many activities are innovative housing for foster children and youth, aimed at keeping siblings and families together.
The proposed project in Palmdale would include 12 three-bedroom townhomes, each with an adjacent caregiver unit, and two additional units for transitional housing. Designed to allow siblings in foster care to stay together, the project will include facilities for the associated supportive services.
The project is on 30th Street East, adjacent to the north side of McAdam Park.
“It is about providing a safe environment. … It’s about keeping families together,” Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger said, during the discussion. “This is something that’s going to be transformational.”
An enthusiastic supporter of the project, Barger said she met with SOS Children’s Villages, in late 2020, when they proposed expanding into Los Angeles County, and she immediately thought of the Antelope Valley as the most “perfect location” for this project.
“Palmdale specifically is the best fit for SOS Children’s Village, because the community has a caring, compassionate and supportive commitment to foster and underserved youth in the region,” she said.
SOS Children’s Villages has similar housing developments in Illinois and Florida; this would be their fourth and first in California.
“Their goal is to provide loving homes for children who lack parental care and to support vulnerable families to prevent family separation and child abandonment,” Barger said.
This goal of preventing family separation is significant, as the trauma for a child of being removed from their home may be compounded by separation from siblings as they are placed in separate foster care situations, she said.
In these SOS Children’s Villages, siblings are placed together in a single home with a professional staff member to work with them and their parents “with the goal of reunification,” Barger said.
Each townhome in the proposed project is licensed for a maximum of six foster children, “so each home is going to be a family living there,” she said.
“There’s a need everywhere for SOS Villages … but one of the key things we look for is the political will to do it,” SOS Children’s Villages CEO Tim McCormick said, adding in more than a year of talks with county and Palmdale officials, “They’ve never said, ‘We’re not going to do this.’ ”
The Los Angeles County Development Agency is also providing a $500,000 loan for the project, which has an estimated $19 million development budget. Private financing will be used to cover the remaining costs, according to the staff report.
In voicing support for the project, Mayor Pro Tem Richard Loa noted the disproportionately high number of foster children in the Antelope Valley, and therefore the great need here.
“This is certainly moving in the right direction,” he said.
Councilmember Laura Bettencourt also made a plea for more people to become foster parents to meet the tremendous need.
