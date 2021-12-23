PALMDALE — Councilmember Richard Loa will serve as Mayor Pro Tem for the coming year, after the Palmdale City Council appointed him to the post.
Loa was appointed to represent District Two, in December 2018, to fill the vacancy created when Steve Hofbauer was elected mayor. He was then re-elected to a full term in November 2020. He previously served as Mayor Pro Tem, in 2020.
Loa succeeds Councilmember Laura Bettencourt in the position, which operates as second in command to the mayor. Bettencourt was the first woman to serve in the position in Palmdale.
“It was an absolute honor to be able to be Mayor Pro Tem for the city,” she said.
The Council conducted its annual restructuring during its meeting, on Dec. 15. Councilmember Juan Carrillo nominated Loa to the position. Bettencourt seconded the nomination, which was approved unanimously.
Carrillo said Loa “would really represent us well, and would put in the time that it takes.”
Councilmembers thanked the outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Bettencourt for her efforts in the past year, especially as she has been battling cancer in the latter half of the year.
“I’m really proud of you. It’s been a difficult year for you,” Carrillo said in thanking her “for stepping up this year and representing us.”
Loa, who has had differences of opinion with Bettencourt, said, “We stand our ground, but we respect each other.”
“I think you’re a hero. … Everything you’ve done for the community, you’ve done it from your heart and from your passion for the city,” he said.
This is Loa’s second time to serve on the Council. He was first elected, in 2001, serving a four-year term.
He then worked in Sacramento as Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s appointee to the Board of Prison Terms and as assistant director to the Housing and Community Development Department.
While in Sacramento, Loa also served as staff counsel for the Department of Consumer Affairs, and as counsel for the Barbering and Cosmetology Board and the Fiduciaries Bureau.
The Council also reviewed committee appointments for the coming year. The only change made was to switch Loa for Bettencourt as a representative to the North County Transportation Coalition, a joint powers authority that works on regional transportation issues in the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys.
Log In
