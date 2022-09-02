LANCASTER — The 67th Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction shattered records, bringing in more than $1 million in sales for the first time in its history.
The auction, which was held, Aug. 25, at the R. Rex Parris Arena at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, is the culmination of months of hard work for the members of various 4-H, FFA, Grange and other organizations who raise, prep and showcase their swine, lambs, cattle, goats and poultry for sale at the event.
The 2022 final tally of $1,013,282 exceeded last year’s record total of $790,887 by a wide margin.
The event has long been at the heart of the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival and showcases its agricultural roots. The patrons bid not just for the product, but also in support of those youth and their efforts.
Although it was a stand-alone event again, this year — in advance of the fair itself, in October — the number of buyers was up and they were enthusiastic in their support, Livestock Council Chairman Julie Briggs said.
The 84 registered bidders/buyers purchased 266 animals or “lots,” up from 236 at last year’s auction, according to officials.
As in the past two years, the 2022 auction featured an online opportunity for bidders, allowing them to participate with add-ons, which allow buyers to increase the sale price of an animal, beyond the bid price.
A number of familiar names topped the list of buyers for 2022; the top 20 included the buyers groups Ron Emard’s AV Animal House and Barnyard Belles, along with California Compaction Corporation, Bowe Contractors, Inc., Theurer Orthodontics, Rich Meier’s Landscaping, Inc., NSATF, BUC, Calandri Farms, PBLA Surveying, All Glass & Plastics, Kyle & Kyle Ranches Inc., Porter Concrete Construction, Tyler Ranch, AV Action Air Inc., Progressive Drywall Corp., All Cal Jet, Gorrindo Ranch & Cattle, Henry’s Hardware & Supply and Hir Jin.
“Year after year, this community comes together to support our agricultural youth in unprecedented fashion,” AV Fair Board President Drew Mercy said. “From the Livestock Council, kids, parents, FFA, 4-H, and individuals who make the initial investment and commitment to buy and care for the animals, and then actively participate for months prior to the event, to the local business community and individuals whose enthusiastic bidding set record-breaking fundraising. The funds raised during this 2022 event are a true testament to the commitment to this long-standing program, a program that truly benefits local youth and families in very tangible ways. It’s an honor and privilege to be part of this event and we thank everyone who plays a part in this event.”
