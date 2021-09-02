LANCASTER — The 66th annual Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction set a record for the amount of money brought in for the animal sales, despite having significantly fewer animals for sale.
The Aug. 26 event raised $790,887, which includes money raised not only through the bidding, but also through “add-ons” collected during and after the auction.
“It was incredible. The buyers came out and really supported the kids,” AV Fair CEO Dan Jacobs said.
This year’s auction broke the previous record of $782,909, set in 2019, according to auction records.
Typically held during the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, the event has long been at the heart of the fair and showcases its agricultural roots. Youth from across the Valley raise animals for sale at the auction, where patrons bid not just for the product, but also in support of those youth and their efforts.
This year’s event was held separately, as the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic led to postponing the fair itself to October.
The pandemic also likely contributed to the fewer number of animals involved this year compared to most, organizers said.
This year, there were 236 animals for sale, about 100 fewer than usual, which really makes the record all the more amazing, Jacobs said.
The buyers’ groups, who pool their funds to purchase livestock, collaborated on purchasing some animals, spreading their purchasing power farther, he said.
“We’re really happy, and I know the kids are happy,” he said.
The top buyer this year was the oldest of the buyers groups, AV Animal House Buyers Association, and a second, Barnyard Belles, was the seventh-highest buyer.
Rounding out the top 10 were Craig Van Dam Farms, Nibbelink Masonry, Calandri Farms, Rich Meiers Landscaping, NSATF, Bowe Contractors, All Glass & Plastics and Kyle & Kyle Ranches.
In light of the pandemic, this year’s auction was a hybrid, with bidding in-person and pledged online.
While the online option — where buyers placed a set price and were not involved in the active bidding — had a lot of participation, the prices in the live bidding were so high, they beat out the online bids, Jacobs said.
“Where it really helped was with the add-ons,” he said, which remained open until Aug. 30
Although different than in the past, the auction was deemed a success, overcoming the fears expressed initially.
“All in all, I really did not get any complaints,” Jacobs said.
He also praised the work of the small army of volunteers who did so much extra this year to make the event possible.
“I couldn’t be more happy with everything, from A to Z,” Jacobs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.