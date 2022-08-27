LANCASTER — The 67th Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction was a rousing success, organizers said, with the potential to break even last year’s record amount raised.
The auction, which was held, Thursday, at the R. Rex Parris Arena at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, is the culmination of months of hard work for the members of various 4-H, FFA, Grange and other organizations who raise, prep and showcase their swine, lambs, cattle, goats and poultry for the event.
“I think that it went phenomenal,” Angie Hughes, vice president of the AV Fair Association, said. “Our community and our buyers never cease to amaze me, how much they come out and support the kids.”
The event has long been at the heart of the Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival and showcases its agricultural roots. The patrons bid not just for the product, but also in support of those youth and their efforts.
Although it was a stand-alone event again, this year — in advance of the fair itself, in October — the number of buyers was up and they were enthusiastic in their support, Livestock Council Chairman Julie Briggs said.
This is accompanied by a slightly lower number of animals, with 265 auctioned, this year.
Based on the preliminary numbers, organizers believe this year’s auction may have exceeded the $790,887 raised, last year, which was itself a record amount. Final numbers won’t be available until next week, when the add-on period closes. Add-ons allow buyers to increase the sale price of an animal, beyond the bid price.
As an example of the buyers’ enthusiasm, the Champion turkey was sold for $14,000, in honor of AV Fair Association Director Ron Emard, a longtime supporter of the auction, who was unable to attend this year, Briggs said.
“The kids got good money. We were successful,” she said.
With the costs of feed and hay much higher, this year, buyers may have been inspired to compensate the youth with higher sale prices, Hughes said.
One advantage to holding the auction without the fair going on is that families were able to bring recreational vehicles to the fairgrounds during the days the animals were held on-site.
It also allowed for holding a “barn dance” on the premises, Wednesday night.
“That was a phenomenal sight,” Hughes said, with all ages — from children to grandparents — taking part in celebrating their accomplishments.
The livestock program that culminates in the auction is about much more than teaching youth how to raise animals, Hughes said.
“When you raise livestock, you learn responsibility, finances, leadership, mentoring, how to budget,” she said, as well as public speaking skills.
Scholarships were also presented to some exhibitors, during the auction.
To help bring that education to students who might not have the experience or access, the Kids Feeding Kids program expanded its efforts, this year, to start a mentorship program.
Partnering with the Antelope Valley Boys and Girls Club, eight students were selected to work with others already raising livestock to learn about the process during a six-week program.
This year’s program yielded four new exhibitors for the future, and plans are in place to continue to grow the effort, Hughes said.
“It was a great way to increase agriculture awareness,” she said.
The Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction is scheduled for the same time, next year, but, in 2024, it will shift to April.
The timing change was made to coincide with the new fair schedule, and far enough in advance to allow breeders the opportunity to prepare so animals are available, Hughes said.
