Livestock auction

Bidders can attempt to purchase 318 “lots,” or animals, at the 68th Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction next Thursday. Last year’s auction set an all-time fundraising record with more than $1 million being raised.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The 68th Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction will take place next Thursday at the Parris Show Arena at the AV Fair & Event Center, organizers announced Thursday.

As is tradition, the day will begin with all bidders and participants invited to attend a free breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. Bidding will start at 9 a.m.

