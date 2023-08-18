LANCASTER — The 68th Kiwanis Junior Livestock Auction will take place next Thursday at the Parris Show Arena at the AV Fair & Event Center, organizers announced Thursday.
As is tradition, the day will begin with all bidders and participants invited to attend a free breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m. Bidding will start at 9 a.m.
This year’s auction features 318 “lots,” or animals, up for bid including beef, swine, lamb, poultry and more. Buyers who participated in 2022 are already registered and will need only to pick up their buyer number. New bidders will need to register at the event before they are able to buy.
Last year’s auction set an all-time fundraising record with more than $1 million being raised. The 2022 top 20 buyers were: Ron Emard’s Animal House Association, California Compaction Corporation, Bowe Contractors, Inc., Theurer Orthodontics, Rich Meiers Landscaping, Inc., NSATF, Buiders Unlimited Constructors, Calandri Farms, Inc., PBLA Surveying, All Glass & Plastics, Kyle & Kyle Ranches, Inc., Porter Concrete Construction, Barnyard Belles, Tyler Ranch, AV Action Air, Inc., Progression Drywall Corporation, All Cal Jet, Gorrindo Ranch & Cattle, Henry’s Hardware & Supply, and Hir Jin.
“The generosity and commitment this community provides to support our agricultural youth is to be commended,” AV Fair Board of Directors President Angie Hughes said.
“From the Livestock Council, children, parents, FFA, 4-H and individuals who make the initial investment and commitment to buy and care for the animals, and then actively participate for months prior to the event, to the local business community and individuals who enthusiastically bid, is a true testament to the important value of this long-standing program, a program that truly benefits local youth and families in very tangible ways. We’re all looking forward to this year’s event topping 2022’s record breaking year.”
This year’s auction is the last stand-alone event. In 2024, the auction will take place during the California Poppy Festival and Fair slated for April 2024. The 2023 Antelope Valley Fair & Alfalfa Festival “A Barn Good Time” will take place Sept. 22 through Oct. 1.
