LANCASTER — Rene Sorrentino saw her once-vibrant and active life slowly reduced by liver disease, until the gracious donation of a liver for transplant saved her and turned her life around.
“I’m back to my feisty self,” she said.
Sorrentino was a licensed therapist with a busy practice when a routine physical showed that her liver enzymes “were off,” she said. A repeat visit three months later revealed the problem had grown and that she had a virus affecting her liver.
She spent two years on a waiting list for her transplant, during which time she was in and out of the hospital, lost 100 pounds and became too weak to walk or even lift a glass of water.
“I was just a mess,” she said. “They were trying to keep me alive until a liver could be found.”
There were many like her in the ICU while she was waiting, she said, many of whom did not survive long enough to get a transplant.
When she finally was told a liver was available, “it dawned on me that somebody just had the worst tragedy of their life,” Sorrentino said.
Not all organ recipients meet the families of their donors, but Sorrentino did, learning about Nicholas, a 22-year-old who died from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car crossing the street, she said.
“I’ve made a new family,” Sorrentino said of Nicholas’ family. “What a wonderful thing that they are able to do.”
“Can you imagine the kind of people that, in the worst tragedy of their life, somehow they are able to step outside of their own suffering and say ‘Yes’ to saving someone else’s life, strangers?” she said.
Today, in gratitude for that life-saving donation, Sorrentino is an Organ Donation Ambassador for OneLegacy organ transplant organization, speaking out about the importance of registering for organ, eye and tissue donation.
She spoke, on Friday, in front of Antelope Valley Medical Center as part of a ceremony kicking off National Donate Life Month. The green-and-blue Donate Life flag was raised, where it will remain for the rest of April as a reminder of the importance of organ donation registration and in honor of those who have saved the lives of others through organ donation.
“Organ donation is very, very big and important for us. It’s important for everybody,” Antelope Valley Medical Center CEO Ed Mirzabegian said. “Organ donation saves lives, and we have many examples of it. We are very proud as a hospital to be part of this great program here.”
Since 2020, the hospital has facilitated 24 organ donations, saving or improving 79 lives, according to statistics from OneLegacy.
Mirzabegian was joined in raising the flag by Tom Mone, CEO of OneLegacy, the organ and tissue recovery organization serving the seven-county greater Los Angeles area.
Mone thanked those in the hospital who work with the families in organ donation and take care of even those recipients who they will never meet.
Organ donations have increased to record levels over the past two years, despite the hurdles created by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. A number of transplant centers are clearing those hurdles by intentionally and successfully transplanting organs from COVID-positive donors.
“We, and all of California, have one of the largest (waiting) lists in the nation because the need for organ transplant is so high,” Mone said.
More than 20,000 people in California are on waiting lists for organ transplant, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services. Even though the number of organ donors has increased by about a third over the past five years, the need for donors remains immense, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.
“It’s our mission, in collaborating with you, to help save those lives,” Mone said. “Thank you all for all the things you do to make donation a part of your healthcare services to the Antelope Valley community and make a celebration of the lives of the donors and the lives that have been saved.”
The flag-raising ceremony is one way the Antelope Valley Medical Center will support National Donate Life Month. In addition, employees will wear blue and green — the colors of the Donate Life campaign — on April 22, to call attention to the need for and power of donation and encourage registration. Members of the community are invited to participate by wearing the colors that day, as well.
Additionally, the center will hold Blue and Green Spirit Week, April 16 through April 22, with a series of activities.
Throughout the year, the hospital contributes to the effort, with a team for the Donate Life Run/Walk event, helping to decorate the Donate Life Rose Parade Float and other activities. The staff also lights a candle in the unit each time someone becomes an organ donor, in honor of their gift to others.
Organ, eye or tissue donor registration is available through the Department of Motor Vehicles or by visiting www.OneLegacy.org/Register
