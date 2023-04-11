LITTLEROCK — A woman who died in a single-vehicle crash in Littlerock on Saturday was a resident of that community, officials said.
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said the woman, Socorro Gonzalez, was 24 years old.
The crash was reported at around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday at 10024 East Palmdale Blvd., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt.
The driver hit a utility pole and was ejected from the car. She was not wearing a seat belt, Brandt said.
Gonzalez died at the scene.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
