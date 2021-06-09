LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock Town Council will host guest speakers from Waste Management and Goodwill Industries at Thursday’s monthly meeting.
It is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. via Google Meet.
Ali Van Dereyk of Waste Management will discuss the Clean Air Act, their future company plans and customer feedback and questions. A Goodwill Industries representative will discuss their summer program.
The Town Council officers are President Janet Flores, Vice President Jeffrey Hillinger, Secretary Edwin Momeny and Treasurer Hugo Estrada.
The members are William Gardiner, Waunette Cullors and Ana Quiles.
The Town Council added a business spotlight to their monthly meeting. This new feature gives a Littlerock businesses the opportunity to present information about their business to the meeting attendees. This month’s local business is Mana Nursery.
To inquire about future Business Spotlight opportunities email emomeny@gmail.com.
To join the meeting visit https://meet.google.com/tcn-fhhx-gza
