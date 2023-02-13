LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock Rural Town Council is looking for community members who want to contribute to their community and join the all-volunteer group.
The Town Council no longer holds monthly meetings. Instead, it now meets at 7 p.m. via Google Meet on the second Thursday, every two months. The next meeting is scheduled for May.
“We are looking for more participation from our community,” Vice President Jeffrey Hillinger said at Thursday’s meeting. “Being on the town council, you know what, It’s a thankless job. It’s a volunteer position.”
The town council has five members — Hillinger, President Janet Flores, Treasurer Hugo Estrada and members William Gardiner and Ana Quiles. It has had up to seven members in years past.
“We have open seats,” Hillinger said.
Members also serve on various committees dedicated to specific topics such as the Christmas parade.
“It was three of us that were part of the town council and it was our volunteers that enabled that to happen,” Hillinger said.
The commitment is about 10 hours a month, he added, with some months busier than others.
Hillinger also serves as assistant director of the Association of Rural Town Councils.
“There’s 14 councils and our council is one of them that’s involved with that association,” he said.
The town council serves as a liaison between the community and Los Angeles County and the state. It provides a platform for county officials to inform the community about upcoming projects and changes that could affect the community.
“There’s a lot of things to learn,” Hillinger said. “We learn about our water rights, we learn about septic, we learn about the homeless, we learn about permits. It just goes on and on, development of our community.”
Potential members must have lived in the community for at least one year, cannot be a felon and must be at least 21 years old. Members must also attend at least three meetings per year.
