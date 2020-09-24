LITTLEROCK — A Littlerock resident died from injuries sustained in a rollover on Wednesday.
The driver of a 1999 Nissan Frontier was eastbound on Avenue J east of 85th Street West when they steered in a southerly direction and went off the roadway. This action caused the vehicle to roll several times and the driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
A statement from the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley did not release the gender, name or age of the person who died. The person’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer M. Carder #22130 at the Antelope Valley CHP Office, 661-948-8541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.