LITTLEROCK — Nearly 240 cats and dogs, including six dead animals, were confiscated, last week, at an unnamed animal rescue facility in Littlerock, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control said in a news release, Monday.

The department’s Major Case Unit served a search warrant, on Oct. 26, at the facility. The warrant was issued due to the animal rescue organization’s non-compliance with state and county animal care laws, exceeding animal limitation requirements and failure to provide proper medical care for animals, authorities said.

