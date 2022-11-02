LITTLEROCK — Nearly 240 cats and dogs, including six dead animals, were confiscated, last week, at an unnamed animal rescue facility in Littlerock, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control said in a news release, Monday.
The department’s Major Case Unit served a search warrant, on Oct. 26, at the facility. The warrant was issued due to the animal rescue organization’s non-compliance with state and county animal care laws, exceeding animal limitation requirements and failure to provide proper medical care for animals, authorities said.
The department sent a team of 25 responders, including animal cruelty investigators and a forensic veterinarian, to the facility. They found animals in inhumane living conditions and evidence of the practice of medical care without a veterinary license, the release said.
The Department partnered with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Community Partnership Bureau and the District Attorney’s Office for the investigation.
Authorities seized 195 cats and 43 dogs. All animals seized were distributed among the department’s seven animal care centers, where they are undergoing evaluation and treatment while the investigative reports are prepared for the DA. The animals will not yet be made available for adoption.
“Providing safe and humane care to animals is required by local and state law,” Department Director Marcia Mayeda said. “Our department stands committed to protecting animals and ensuring they receive the care they need.”
Animal rescue organizations are responsible for providing the basic needs for housing, nutrition, and health of all animals in their care, officials said.
“The quality of life of the animals must be a priority,” the release said.
Authorities asked Los Angeles County residents to report suspected cases of animal neglect by calling the department at 310-523-9566.
