Littlerock Christmas parade

Littlerock Rural Town Council Vice President Jeffrey Hillinger (right) interviews a young spectator at the 2019 Christmas parade. The Council will host this year’s old-fashioned Christmas parade, on Dec. 3.

 Photo courtesy of Janet Flores

LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock Rural Town Council will present an old-fashioned Christmas parade, on Dec. 3, followed by a lighting ceremony and festival.

The theme for this year’s parade is “A Child’s Christmas in Littlerock.”

