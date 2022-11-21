LITTLEROCK — The Littlerock Rural Town Council will present an old-fashioned Christmas parade, on Dec. 3, followed by a lighting ceremony and festival.
The theme for this year’s parade is “A Child’s Christmas in Littlerock.”
It is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., and will start at the intersection of Avenue T-8 and 82nd Street East. The parade route will be along 82nd Street East and will head south toward Pearblossom Highway.
Parking for spectators will be on East Avenue T-8, on the west side of 82nd Street East and on Avenue U on either side of 82nd Street East. Parking will also be available on Pearblossom Highway, in the dirt lot next to the dance studio.
Spectators are encouraged to bring folding chairs to sit along the parade route.
The parade will feature local youth groups and school organizations. There will also be some equestrian groups, church groups, car clubs and local merchants. Littlerock’s neighboring towns of Lake Los Angeles and Pearblossom will also participate in the parade with their own floats. Santa will make a guest appearance on a surprise float.
A tree-lighting ceremony, at 6 p.m., at the Assembly of God church, 8527 Pearblossom Highway, will follow the parade. The church will host several vendor booths and hand out stockings filled with goodies for the children.
Cost of each entry is $35 for schools, $50 for floats with up to five additional vehicles, equestrians and community groups and $75 for floats with six to 10 additional vehicles.
The cost for food vendors is $50. The cost for craft vendors is $25 for a 10-foot by 10-foot space.
The Town Council is looking for parade participants and vendors. Email littlerocktowncouncil@gmail.com or visit the council Facebook page @littlerocktowncouncil for details.
