PALMDALE — One person was killed and several people were injured in a three-car collision, Saturday evening, in East Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m., on Palmdale Boulevard just west of 55th Street East, when a person driving a 2020 Mercedes 250, northbound on 55th Street East, made a left turn onto westbound Palmdale Boulevard.
The driver of a 2000 Nissan Maxima already heading westbound on Palmdale Boulevard, collided into the back end of the Mercedes and then veered into the opposing traffic lane. There, the Maxima was struck by a Mazda CX9, which was heading eastbound, officials reported.
The driver of the Maxima, identified as Ronald Conley, 64, of Littlerock, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda and multiple occupants of both, it, and the Maxima, were airlifted to area hospitals with critical injuries, Sheriff’s officials reported.
The investigation into this collision is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s Traffic Department at 771-272-2400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.