LITTLEROCK — A 29-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash, authorities said Saturday.
At 10 p.m. Friday, Joel Rodriguez of Littlerock was driving a 1994 Nissan Sentra west on Avenue S, west of 95th Street, when for reasons still under investigation, he veered to the right onto a dirt shoulder and made a left turn directly in front of a westbound 2018 Toyota Camry, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Camry crashed into the left side of the Sentra, causing fatal injuries to Rodriguez. The driver of the Camry was not hurt, the CHP said.
It was unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
This was the second fatal crash in as many days the CHP responded to in the Antelope Valley.
On Thursday night, 26-year-old Stanley Grovers was killed in a crash with a big rig on eastbound state Route 138 near state Route 14 in Lancaster.
The semi driver was not injured.
The CHP encouraged drivers to help prevent deadly crashes by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing a seatbelt.
