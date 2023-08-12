LITTLEROCK — Littlerock Creek Irrigation District incumbents Tim Clark and Leo Thibault filed candidate nomination papers Friday to retain their seats on the board, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.
Thibault has served on the board since 1999; Clark has served since 2007. If no one else filed nomination papers by Friday’s deadline, Clark and Thibault will automatically keep their seats without their names appearing on the ballots due to a lack of candidates.
The five-member board has not held an election since at least 2005, according to Antelope Valley Press records. The incumbents have typically retained their seats due to a lack of challengers. The district, which was created in 1892, encompasses 10,000 acres.
Littlerock Creek is one of five jurisdictions in Los Angeles County tentatively scheduled for an election on Nov. 7. The others are Kinneloa Irrigation District, Point Dume Community Services District and the Miraleste and Ridgecrest Ranchos recreation and park districts. Friday was the last day for incumbents to file nomination papers to declare their candidacy.
Kinneola Irrigation District in Pasadena has three seats up for election. Only one seat has the potential for a Nov. 7 contest. Two candidates pulled nomination papers for the seat, which is vacant, but only one filed as of Friday. The incumbents are the only candidates for the other two seats.
The Ridgecrest Ranchos Recreation and Park District has two seats up for election. As of Friday, two non-incumbent candidates filed nomination papers for the board. The Miraleste Recreation and Park District and the Point Dume Community Services District each have three seats up for election. No one has pulled or filed nomination papers for either board as of Friday. If no incumbents filed nomination papers by Friday’s deadline, the filing period will be extended five days to 5 p.m. Wednesday for non-incumbents only.
