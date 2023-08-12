LITTLEROCK — Littlerock Creek Irrigation District incumbents Tim Clark and Leo Thibault filed candidate nomination papers Friday to retain their seats on the board, according to Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.

Thibault has served on the board since 1999; Clark has served since 2007. If no one else filed nomination papers by Friday’s deadline, Clark and Thibault will automatically keep their seats without their names appearing on the ballots due to a lack of candidates.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.