LITTLEROCK — Four Littlerock High School graduates will be inducted into the school’s Alumni Hall of Fame, on Friday.
This will be the eighth class of inductees since the inaugural class, in 2015. The 2022 inductees are Alexis Brooks, Sergio Cabrera, Tina Cleveland and Cynthia Rachel.
A reception is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Littlerock High Community Center, 10833 East Ave. R. The inductees will also be recognized at the Lobos’ homecoming football game against Lancaster High School.
Brooks, Class of 2007, played in marching band, jazz band and honor band while a student at Littlerock High. Today, she is a registered dietitian based out of Los Angeles. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nutrition and dietetics from California State University, Long Beach. She completed her dietetics internship and master’s in nutritional science at California State University, Northridge.
Brooks’ interest in nutrition and wholesome foods began at a young age as she watched her parents tend to the family garden.
Most recently, she furthered her education by completing a credential in integrative and functional nutrition. Her passion is helping individuals to make healthy lifestyle changes by translating science into easy-to-digest evidenced-based recommendations.
Though she now lives in Long Beach, she continues to contribute to the community she still calls home. She serves as the vice president of marketing for Sun Village Toastmasters club and Speakers in the Wind, and she returns to volunteer whenever she can.
Cabrera, Class of 2011, has a bachelor’s degree in music performance from California State University, Northridge, where he studied tuba performance for three years under the instruction of Dr. P. Blake Cooper.
Cabrera performed with multiple ensembles, including the Wind Ensemble, Wind Symphony and Orchestra, as well as other brass ensembles. He previously studied tuba performance for four years at Pasadena City College under the direction of Dr. Beth Mitchell, where he played in tuba-euphonium ensembles, as well as the Pasadena City College Lancer Marching Band.
Sergio’s teaching experience is diverse, as he took on several roles in his educational path. His most recent role was as the visual caption head at Ramona and Santiago high schools in 2019, as well as the tuba specialist at Etiwanda High School, this year.
Other roles include visual instructor at Moorpark High School, visual instructor at Banning High School and program coordinator at Antelope Valley High School. He is a visual technician and low brass technician at Etiwanda and Rancho Cucamonga high schools as well as the visual caption head at Santiago High.
Cleveland, Class of 2001, became a Screen Actors Guild member at the at the age of 7 for her acting roles in the 1991 movie “Switched at Birth” (played the role of Arlena Twigg), “Say What” sitcom, Barbie’s 50th anniversary celebration commercial and “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.”
Cleveland joined the Drama Club and Comedy Sports Improv Team at Littlerock High under the direction of Dawn Reid. She enjoyed performing in the theater tribute to the community she still calls home and at musicals and festivals across California. After graduating, in 2001, Cleveland attended UC Santa Barbara and obtained a degree in bio-psychology. She then earned a degree from Pierce College in interpreting in American Sign Language and, through the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, became a nationally certified interpreter.
Her sign language videos called “Signalongs” have been seen worldwide and have millions of views. Top songs include “You’re the One that I Want” (from the movie “Grease”) and “One Love.”
On Sept. 19, 2014, the City of Los Angeles and Council members presented a certificate of recognition to Cleveland for creating signalongs and bridging the deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing communities together through the joy of music.
She has interpreted for multiple concerts at the Antelope Valley fairgrounds. She believes in full and equal communication access for all. Her latest role was on Larry David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” where she played the role of a noticeable sign language interpreter.
Cleveland is obtaining a master’s degree in rehabilitation in clinical counseling at San Diego State University, teaching at a California community college and working in collaboration with the USC Equity Institute to ensure collegiate parity and welcoming learning environments for students, faculty and staff.
Rachel, Class of 2000, has been working in education for 19 years and is the director of communications and development for IEM Charter Schools.
After graduating from Littlerock High School, in 2000, she attended Chico State, earning her bachelor’s degree and multiple subject teaching credential. Rachel has also earned her master’s degree in education and has an administrative credential. She lives in Northern California with her two children, Vincent and Margo, and a house full of critters.
She has a passion for finding the best educational options for students and empowering parents to take an active role in their children’s education. She has founded the Bi-County Charter Leaders Group and the Statewide Non- Classroom-Based Charter Leaders Group.
When she is not working, she is actively engaged in her local community serving on the Board for local nonprofits. She is a Board member for Back The Badge, Yuba Sutter, which works to strengthen the community connection with local law enforcement agencies and to support law enforcement officers and their families in the event of traumatic or critical events or a line of duty injury or death. She also serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Casa de Esperanza, a domestic violence shelter serving Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties as well as Beale Air Force Base.
