LITTLEROCK — Littlerock High School and Tarzana Treatment Centers capped off a week of activities for National Prevention Week with a lunch time prevention fair.
National Prevention Week is a national public education platform by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration that seeks to bring communities and organizations together to raise awareness about the importance of substance use prevention and positive mental health.
Littlerock High and Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc. partnered for the first of its kind event in the Antelope Valley to highlight important information regarding substance use prevention and mental health to encourage youth to make good choices as they become young adults through the course of high school.
The week began, on May 9, with a school-wide rally on substance misuse and overdose prevention by the US Drug Enforcement Administration. Throughout the week presentations were conducted by Tarzana Treatment Center, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, AFFIRM, AV Partners for Health, Valley Oasis, Antelope Valley College, California Highway Patrol, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
At the conclusion of the week, students had an opportunity to participate in a Prevention Fair with all the agencies involved during lunch.
In 2019, Littlerock High was the only high school in the Antelope Valley identified to partner with Los Angeles County Office of Education to become a community school.
The community schools program fostered collaboration between the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and LA County Office of Education to provide access to mental health services. The initiative started, in January 2019, and then expanded, in April 2019, to implement prevention-focused mental health services.
“This initiative launched partnerships with county agencies and school districts to improve the academic, emotional, and physical well-being of students,” Stephen Updyke, health education and outreach worker with Tarzana Treatment Centers, wrote in an email.
“The goal is to ensure that schools serve as hubs with communities for services and support for families in need,” he wrote.
Within this partnership, Littlerock High Community Schools Specialist Amora Coles, was able to collaborate with the Tarzana Treatment Centers Environmental Prevention Services team, whose mission is to reduce the access and availability of alcohol and other drugs to the youth in the Antelope Valley, and bring a first time ever, week-long series of events to empower and bring awareness to students, staff and parents during National Prevention Week.
“The Community Schools team at Littlerock looks forward to working with Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc. to continue to bring awareness and information to the Littlerock community,” Updyke wrote.
