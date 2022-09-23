PALMDALE — In a project some three decades in the making, the first trucks carrying sediment removed from the reservoir behind Littlerock Dam moved out, on Wednesday.
The Palmdale Water District has been working on the project to remove years of sediment that has built up, and restore water storage capacity to the reservoir.
The reservoir collects rain and snow melt from the watershed in the San Gabriel Mountains and is one of three sources of water for the District. The others are groundwater pumped from wells and State Water Project water carried through the California Aqueduct.
The first truck, carrying 10 cubic yards of sediment, kicked off the 12-year Littlerock Dam Sediment removal project.
“This is momentous occasion for PWD,” General Manager Dennis LaMoreaux said. “For almost 30 years, we have been waiting to restore it to its capacity. We’ve hit hurdles that were beyond our control and spent millions to meet requirements. This is a good day.”
The original project called for removing 1.12 million cubic yards of sediment that has built up behind the dam, since 1992, restoring some 700 acre-feet of water storage capacity, according to District officials.
An acre-foot of water is equal to 326,000 gallons and a family of four uses an average of 190,000 gallons of water, each year.
However, with delays, the amount of sediment to be removed has increased, to 1.7 million cubic yards.
The District has contracted with Innovative Construction Solutions of Costa Mesa to remove 64,000 cubic yards of sediment, this year, and truck it to a local gravel pit.
If the weather is favorable, the company should finish the removal in five weeks, officials said.
Innovative Construction Solutions is familiar with the process, having worked with the District on an emergency basis to remove debris from the Bobcat Fire, in early 2021.
This portion of the project cost is $2.8 million, of which $1.1 million is from grants, officials said.
The plan originally called for removing 120,000 cubic yards annually for 12 years.
“After three decades of delay, it’s nice to finally see this project move forward with the removal of sediment,” Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said. “Our plan is to stay within our budget and seek out grant funding opportunities to help with this annual cost. It is important that we restore the reservoir to its maximum water capacity, especially as we continue to face severe drought and more local water supply storage is needed.”
The project was postponed, in the 1990s, after discovery of the endangered arroyo toad in the area. After years of environmental studies and steps to protect habitat, the District began the project with construction of a subterranean grade control structure, which began, in October 2018, and was completed, in early 2020.
The grade control structure was required before sediment removal could begin, in order to shore up the ground to prevent erosion once sediment is taken out of the stream and protect the arroyo toad habitat.
