Littlerock Dam

After some 30 years, work to remove accumulated sediment from the Littlerock Dam reservoir has begun. The multi-year project will restore water storage capacity to the reservoir.

 Photos courtesy of Palmdale Water District

PALMDALE — In a project some three decades in the making, the first trucks carrying sediment removed from the reservoir behind Littlerock Dam moved out, on Wednesday.

The Palmdale Water District has been working on the project to remove years of sediment that has built up, and restore water storage capacity to the reservoir.

