Littlerock Dam

The Palmdale Water District is contracting with an outside firm to create a work plan to address leakage issues at Littlerock Dam, as identified by the state Division of Safety of Dams during an annual inspection.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Jan. 9, approved a contract with Oakland-based AECOM for a work plan to address maintenance and repairs to Littlerock Dam.

The District has two dams, Littlerock and Harold (near Lake Palmdale), which are inspected, yearly, by the state Division of Safety of Dams. Following these inspections, the District is provided with repair requirements and recommendations.

