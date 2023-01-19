PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Jan. 9, approved a contract with Oakland-based AECOM for a work plan to address maintenance and repairs to Littlerock Dam.
The District has two dams, Littlerock and Harold (near Lake Palmdale), which are inspected, yearly, by the state Division of Safety of Dams. Following these inspections, the District is provided with repair requirements and recommendations.
The Division has requested the District provide a work plan for addressing leakage and other issues with the dam, according to the staff report.
An informal Request for Proposals inviting consultants with dam remediation experience was held and three proposals were received, Engineering Manager Scott Rogers said.
AECOM’s proposal was chosen based on the firm’s qualifications and the project manager’s previous experience with remediation at Littlerock Dam, in the early 1990s.
This experience will bring institutional knowledge and continuity to the project, according to the staff report.
The agreement with AECOM has a maximum value of $140,468 for the project, which has a timeline of 17 weeks.
In addition to creating the plan for the work to be performed, AECOM will also provide assistance to the District in bidding the project and on-site inspection during the construction phase.
The Board approved the contract unanimously and without discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.