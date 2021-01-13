LITTLEROCK — Anish Saraiya, Planning and Public Works deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will discuss LA County’s interim and Supportive Housing Ordinance during Thursday’s Littlerock Town Council meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be conducted via Google meet due to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. To watch the meeting or participate visit https://meet.google.com/tcn-fhhx-gza
Everyone will be muted and must “raise their hand” to speak.
Interim housing provides short-term stays and various services for people experiencing homelessness until they are connected with permanent housing. Interim housing includes shelters, where people can stay up to six months and transitional housing, where people can stay up to two years.
The Interim and Supportive Housing ordinance, approved by the Board of Supervisors on Nov. 10, aims to encourage the development of housing for people experiencing homelessness and to support temporary vehicle living.
