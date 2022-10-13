PALMDALE — Two men were arrested, Oct. 6, after a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department operation discovered an extensive illegal marijuana growing operation, worth an estimated $280,000, Sheriff’s officials reported.
The operation was discovered when Organized Crime Task Force detectives, joined by members of the Special Enforcement Bureau, Custody Investigative Services K-9 and Palmdale Partners Against Crime team, served a search warrant at about 2 a.m., at a location in Littlerock, officials reported.
Five people were originally detained, as investigators searched the premises. During the search, they found not only the illegal marijuana growing operation, but also two large-caliber rifles, two handguns and hundreds of ammunition of various calibers.
Two men were arrested following the search, on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of an un-serialized firearm (ghost gun) and cultivation of marijuana.
The men’s identities were not released.
The primary suspect in this case, a convicted felon, is part of an ongoing investigation stemming from a large narcotics operation smuggling narcotics into the Los Angeles County Jail system, officials reported.
