Drug bust

Investigators serving a search warrant in Littlerock, on Oct. 6, discovered an extensive illegal marijuana growing operation, along with four firearms and large quantities of ammunition.

 Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

PALMDALE — Two men were arrested, Oct. 6, after a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department operation discovered an extensive illegal marijuana growing operation, worth an estimated $280,000, Sheriff’s officials reported.

The operation was discovered when Organized Crime Task Force detectives, joined by members of the Special Enforcement Bureau, Custody Investigative Services K-9 and Palmdale Partners Against Crime team, served a search warrant at about 2 a.m., at a location in Littlerock, officials reported.

