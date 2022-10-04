Obit Sacheen Littlefeather

Activist and actress Sacheen Littlefeather takes part in a panel discussion, in 2010, on the PBS special “Reel Injun” at the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills.

 Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

Sacheen Littlefeather, the actor and activist who declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Academy Award for “The Godfather” on his behalf in an indelible protest of Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans, has died. She was 75.

Littlefeather’s niece, Calina Lawrence, confirmed that she died peacefully, Sunday, surrounded by loved ones at her Marin County, Calif., home. The cause was breast cancer, the family said.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""Political speeches at the Oscars were then still a rarity""..Now it is common practice and boring. That is probably why viewership has been declining "every" year...That is until Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Seems funny that Hollywood would allow such violence on stage...But then again "Most" Hollywood Actors are "Sell-Outs" and have no morales...IMHO.

