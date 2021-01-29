PEARBLOSSOM — Pearblossom residents can now borrow a book when they buy stamps, pick up their mail, or conduct other business at the Pearblossom Post Office.
The books are inside the community’s first Little Free Library book-sharing box. The colorful wood box placed outside of the post office provides 24/7 access to books to encourage a love of reading in areas where books are scarce.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in Hudson, Wisconsin, that builds community, inspires readers, and expands book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led little libraries, according to its website.
The nonprofit organization has more than 100,000 libraries in more than 100 countries. Pearblossom’s Little Free Library was created by volunteer Christopher Minsal and filled with books by Dominique Ballante.
Minsal painted the blue, yellow and green box and weatherproofed it using recycled materials.
“I repurposed some of the community’s history in creating this book box,” said Minsal, who is also president of the Pearblossom Rural Town Council.
“I am very excited to do this for this community,” said Ballante, a member of the Keppel Union School District Board of Education. “We have books to exchange, books to donate.
The Little Free Library operates on the honor system.
“We ask that everyone respect the book they receive and return it when they are done reading,” Ballante said. “Book donations are welcome.”
