The Los Angeles County Youth Commission will host a listening session from 2 to 4 p.m., today on Zoom and at the Lancaster Library, at 601 West Lancaster Blvd.
The session, which is co-hosted by Foster Power, is aimed at inviting comments from youth, families and organizations about the services offered by Los Angeles County agencies.
The session is a hybrid virtual and in-person event.
The Zoom link is bit.ly/3xvW95dv
The meeting ID is 813 8529 1948 and the passcode is 600960.
Established in 2020 by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Youth Commission is the official youth advisory body to the county. It promotes youth participation in county affairs and policy development. The commission also provides a forum for youth perspectives, empowering commissioners to impact the systems that are intended to serve and support them, their families and their communities.
For details, call 213 633-5599 or email YouthCommission@bos.lacounty.gov
