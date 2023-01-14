Obit Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley stands next to her childhood crib displayed with other mementos in the exhibit “Elvis Through His Daughter’s Eyes,” in 2012, at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn.

 Lance Murphey/AP Photo

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday, after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

Her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her daughter was rushed to the hospital by paramedics after a medical episode at her home.

