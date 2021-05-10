Upali De Silva wants to grow the Antelope Valley Executive Lions Club’s membership to inspire a new generation of Lions.
De Silva, who serves as the club’s president, was recently named the 2nd Vice District Governor for the Lions Club International District 4-L1.
De Silva laid out his goals and vision at the District 4-L1 Convention, held April 29 to May 2 in Laughlin, Nevada.
“We are strong, willing and able to help our communities and help those outside our communities,” De Silva said. “Whether just down the road or in another country, Lions know how to get things done and are willing to put in the effort to help provide quality of life for those that need our help the most.”
Current membership has been declining over the past decade. The average Lion is getting near or is in their retirement.
“For Lions to prosper we must grow and recruit younger members,” he said.
The Lions Club is known for positive projects such as medical eye check-ups, eyeglass distributions, and youth speech contests.
De Silva said they need to work on community awareness on the current projects the Lions do well.
“This encourages others to want to join our clubs,” he said. “Who wouldn’t want to join a winning team?”
Declining membership means the Lions can’t do the great projects they’re known for with fewer members to do them.
De Silva said they cannot expect older members to do all the work. He laid out a three-year plan to reinvigorate the club and attract newer and younger members.
For details on how to join, contact De Silva at 818-257-2791.
