PALMDALE — The newly expanded two-day Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, the City of Palmdale’s celebration of arts, music and culture in the Antelope Valley, announced its lineup of musical acts and performers.
The seventh annual event starts on Oct. 6 with Kaleidoscope After Dark. The opening night features the Latin and Jazz singer Estani Frizell performing with a full 10-piece band, followed by the electrified glow-in-the-dark dance extravaganza iLuminate. The live entertainment on the ground will be followed by the Antelope Valley’s first drone show in the sky above the Palmdale Amphitheater.
The festival continues on Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Kaleidoscope’s main Tapestry Stage will feature a variety of world music. Enjoy one of Hawaii’s most influential voices in contemporary island music, Troy Fernandez, whose lightning-fast picking and innovative style were instrumental in generating the ukulele renaissance of the early ’90s.
Next, the High-D Boys provide a comedic flair on the best music from roots to rock and hip to hop. Then The Fenians present their potent mix of traditional Irish folk and good old rock ’n’ roll.
The night also features the salsa sounds of Las Chikas, a multicultural female band, and the Caribbean influence of Upstream, bringing reggae, calypso, soca and steel drum music to the main stage.
The Mosaic Stage showcases poet and performer Sean Hill, and multicultural entertainment groups provided by the Music Center of Los Angeles which include Futa Toro West African Dance Ensemble, and the Korean Classical Music & Dance Company.
A lively blend of improvisation, verbal wit, and physical comedy is promised from David Parther’s Poetry Jam. TAIKOPROJECT will weave traditional and modern forms of taiko, and INCA, The Peruvian Ensemble, will offer a colorful array of music and dance from Peru and the Andean region. The Mosaic stage will conclude with a poetry workshop hosted by Sean Hill.
Tickets for Kaleidoscope After Dark cost $5 for adults and are free for children 12 and under with a ticket reservation. A $10 tasting ticket for guests 21 and older including admission and four tastings is also available. Saturday’s event is free and no ticket is required.
