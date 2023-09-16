PALMDALE — The newly expanded two-day Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, the City of Palmdale’s celebration of arts, music and culture in the Antelope Valley, announced its lineup of musical acts and performers.

The seventh annual event starts on Oct. 6 with Kaleidoscope After Dark. The opening night features the Latin and Jazz singer Estani Frizell performing with a full 10-piece band, followed by the electrified glow-in-the-dark dance extravaganza iLuminate. The live entertainment on the ground will be followed by the Antelope Valley’s first drone show in the sky above the Palmdale Amphitheater.

