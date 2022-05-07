LITTLEROCK — Littlerock nonprofit organization LIMBitless Possibilities raised more than $53,000 at its second charity golf tournament last month, sponsored by JLM Installations Inc. of Garden Grove.
The organization raised $19,000 in 2019, its first year. They skipped the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They more than doubled the amount raised at the most recent golf tournament, held April 30 at Crystalaire Country Club in Llano.
“It’s pretty exciting,” LIMBitless Possibilities Founder Jessie Thompson said. “We’re going to be able to help a lot of kids with that.”
The proceeds are used to send children with limb differences and their families to camps, adaptive sports clinics and other events geared toward amputee children. They also provide children who have lower limb differences with prosthetic running blades.
This type of equipment is not covered by most insurance companies, as it is thought of as a luxury, not a necessity. The average cost of a prosthetic running blade is about $5,000. This makes it nearly impossible for most families to acquire this type of equipment without assistance.
Thompson started the organization due to her son, who is a 15-year-old amputee. He was born with a congenital anomaly, fibula deficiency. He had his right leg amputated at nine months old.
The family started attending camps geared toward children with limb differences, where their son could be around other amputees. In addition, their daughter, who is not an amputee, could also be around other siblings.
“The kids who are missing limbs tend to get a lot of attention,” Thompson said. “They’re treated a little special by some people. People tend to want to reach out and do extra things for them. I think sometimes the siblings feel a little overshadowed. When they get a chance to connect at these camps, it’s a big deal.”
At the April 30 event, Thompson presented Santiago Aceves, 12, with his first prosthetic running blade. The Palmdale boy lost his leg to osteosarcoma several years ago.
They also presented a prosthetic running blade to Harley Laub, 16, of Santa Clarita. She had her leg amputated as a result of being hit by a car last summer.
Insurance companies also do not cover making an additional socket, which is what the blade is attached to in order for the child to use it. Mike Metichecchia from Essential Orthotics and Prosthetics in Palmdale, volunteered his time and supplies to make these children their sockets and set up their new blades.
Thompson hopes to reach more families with children who have limb deficiencies so they can help them. For details visit https://limbitlesspossibilities.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.