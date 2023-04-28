LLANO — Nonprofit organization LIMBitless Possibilities raised $59,000 at its third annual Charity Golf Tournament Saturday at Crystalaire Country Club.
Organizers exceeded last year’s fundraising total by $6,000 but fell short of their goal to raise $75,000.
The event included a Junior Adaptive Clinic attended by 12 children with limb differences. The boys and girls had a chance to learn some new golf skills from mentors also missing limbs from Never Say Never Foundation. The Unstoppable Dogs met the children as well. The dogs are victims of abuse and some use doggy wheelchairs or are missing limbs. One dog, Elliot, has four prosthetic legs.
“The kids absolutely loved seeing him,” LIMBitless Possibilities Founder Jessie Thompson wrote in an email. “These dogs showed the kids despite their disabilities they could still run, play and live their best lives.”
There were 91 golfers in attendance with 140 attending the dinner and silent auction. LIMBitless Possibilities created the Aiden Agnor Memorial Scholarship to honor a local young man who had a leg amputated due to a car collision last year. He ultimately died as a result of his injuries. Agnor, 18, was a Quartz Hill High School Class of 2022 valedictorian who wanted to be a firefighter.
“This scholarship is a symbol of the love, support and encouragement that Aiden would have provided to others in the amputee community if he had the chance,” Thompson wrote.
The first Aiden Agnor Scholarship was presented by Agnor’s family to Sophia Howard of Michigan, who is well on her way to becoming a professional adaptive golfer, according to Thompson.
LIMBitless Possibilities provides flights, hotel accommodations and other travel expenses for children with limb differences to attend events where they can connect with other amputees. They also provide prosthetic running blades which are not covered by most insurance companies. The average cost of this type of equipment is $5,000, making it nearly impossible for these children to acquire without some type of assistance.
All of the $59,000 raised from the event will go directly to helping children with limb differences as this organization is run solely by volunteers. Visit LIMBitlesspossibilities.org for details or to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.