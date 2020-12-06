PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library will host a free “Coffee & Coloring from Home” adult program on Tuesday.
Those wishing to participate are encouraged to stop by the library to pick up a coffee and coloring goodie bag to enjoy at home.
“The color of winter is in the imagination, so cuddle up with some hot coffee or hot chocolate and explore your creative side,” library associate Monica Villegas said. “Stop by and take home a gift bag for some relaxing fun.”
The Palmdale City Library’s Coffee & Coloring program takes place the second Tuesday of every month. Supplies are limited and the goodie bags are intended for adults only.
Due to COVID-19, the library is not open for walk-in services. Patrons may call the library for phone reference and readers advisory services, or place items on hold online through the library’s website that may be picked up by appointment.
Library staff members are available to assist customers on the phone from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
For details, call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or go online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
