PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library will give away gift bags to Teen Geek Club participants from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday at the library, at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd.
Teens are encouraged to stop by the Library, knock on the front door and pic up bags of “geeky fun” to enjoy at home. Supplies are limited.
“Just in time for Valentine’s Day Teen Geek Club is back,” Library Associate Toni Turner said. “Giveaway bags will include toys and activities focused on themes of friendship and creativity, featuring beloved characters from shows like Adventure Time and My Hero Academia.”
Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is not open for walk-in services. Patrons may call the library for phone reference and readers advisory services or place items on hold online through the library’s website that may be picked up by appointment. Library staff members are available to assist customers on the phone from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
For details, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.