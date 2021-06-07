PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., begins its annual summer reading program Monday.
This year’s theme is “Reading Colors Your World!” The eight-week, self-paced program is open to kids, teens, and adults. Participants can earn prizes just for reading or reading to children. To be eligible for prizes and badges, readers may register at https://palmdaleslp.lsslibraries.com/ and log in their reading hours.
“Every summer, kids experience a ‘summer slump’ in their reading ability and comprehension, but it only takes reading a few books during that time to maintain these skills,” library associate Fawn Kemble said. “This is more important than ever in a year where the home life/school balance was so disrupted. Summer reading is a great time for kids to read whatever kind of book they enjoy most, for the sheer pleasure of it, and get back into reading, making their lives more colorful and exciting. Grown-ups are also welcome to join in the reading fun and participate to earn their own prizes.”
The library returned to regular operating hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“We are very happy to announce the expansion of our public service hours at the library and look forward to welcoming both our long-time patrons and folks that have yet to discover our wonderful services and resources to our cozy confines under a full-service schedule starting on June 7,” library director Robert Shupe said. “And as soon as we are able, per public health orders, we will bring back our various in-person programs, too.”
For details, call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267- 5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.