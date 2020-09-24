PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, in collaboration with the City of Glendale’s Library, Arts & Culture Department, is presenting a free virtual public forum on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Antiracism at 6:30 p.m. today.
Registration for the free event is available at www.GLAC.info/BeTheChange.
The forum will feature authors Eric Nusbaum and Gustavo Arellano as they kick off a 10-month-long series on IDEA. In honor of Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, the pair will discuss Nusbaum’s new book, “Stealing Home: Los Angeles, the Dodgers, and the Lives Caught in Between.”
“Stealing Home” is a story about baseball, family, the American Dream and the fight to turn Los Angeles into a big-league city.
The hills that cradle Dodger Stadium were once home to three vibrant Mexican-American communities.
In the early 1950s, those communities were condemned to make way for a utopian public housing project. Then, in a remarkable turn, public housing in the city was defeated amidst a Red Scare conspiracy. Instead of getting their homes back, the remaining residents saw the city sell their land to Walter O’Malley, the owner of the Brooklyn Dodgers.
But before Dodger Stadium could be built, the city would have to face down the neighborhood’s families, including the Aréchigas, who refused to yield their home. The ensuing confrontation captivated the nation and the divisive outcome still echoes through Los Angeles today.
The series is sponsored by the City of Glendale Arts and Culture Commission with funding from the City of Glendale’s Urban Art Fund.
Due to Coronavirus, the library is not open for walk-in services. Patrons may call the library for phone reference and readers advisory services, or place items on hold online through the library’s website that may be picked-up by appointment. Library staff members are available to assist customers on the phone from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For details, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library or call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167
