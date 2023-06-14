Lunch at the Library

Free lunches will be available for children and teens age 18 and younger at the Lake Los Angeles and Lancaster Libraries, thanks to the Los Angeles County Library’s annual Lunch at the Library program.

 Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County

LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Library’s annual Lunch at the Library program started Monday providing free, nutritious meals to kids and teens 18 and younger during the summer months at 15 county libraries, including Lake Los Angeles and Lancaster.

Lunch is offered from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lake Los Angeles Library, 16921 East Ave. O, Suite A, and from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Lancaster Library, 601 West Lancaster Blvd.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.