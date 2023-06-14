LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Library’s annual Lunch at the Library program started Monday providing free, nutritious meals to kids and teens 18 and younger during the summer months at 15 county libraries, including Lake Los Angeles and Lancaster.
Lunch is offered from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Lake Los Angeles Library, 16921 East Ave. O, Suite A, and from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Lancaster Library, 601 West Lancaster Blvd.
The summer lunch program runs through Aug. 4, with no lunches available at any location on June 19 or July 4. There are no restrictions on family income. Free meals must be eaten at the library.
“I’m proud of LA County stepping up to help support families with nutritious meals through its Lunch at the Library program,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement. “Many of us may immediately equate summer break with fun and carefree days, but for families struggling to make ends meet, it can mean losing school provided meals and added financial stress. I hope families take advantage of this program. It offers youth not only healthy meals, but also camaraderie and an opportunity to socialize and meet others. It’s a win-win in many ways.”
The lunch program began in 2015 to help ensure families have access to wholesome meals during the summer months when school is not in session.
“This will be the ninth consecutive year we have offered free meals through this program,” LA County Library Director Skye Patrick said. “We know families depend on lunch and snack programs to provide free, nutritious food for their children when they are away from school, and we are excited to once again provide this essential service.”
Lunch at the Library is a partnership between LA County Library and the LA County Department of Parks and Recreation. This project was supported in whole or in part by funding provided by the State of California, administered by the California State Library. Visit LACountyLibrary.org/Summer Lunch for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.