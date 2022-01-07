Kern County Library branches in several East Kern communities will be re-opening, next week, while others that have been open will see their hours increased.
The California City, Mojave and Boron branches will be open for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
The California City branch, 9507 California City Blvd., will open Wednesdays and Thursdays, starting Jan. 12.
The Boron branch, 26967 Twenty Mule Team Road, will open Fridays, starting Jan. 14.
The Mojave branch, 15555 O St., will open Mondays and Tuesdays, starting Jan. 10.
The Rosamond Wanda Kirk Branch Library, which has been open with limited hours, will extend its hours to Mondays through Wednesdays.
Hours for all library branches on the days they are open are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
About half the Kern County Library branches were closed during the 2020-2021 fiscal year, during the COVID-19 pandemic and due budget constraints.
The 2021-2022 Kern County budget includes $9 million for the libraries, an increase of $2 million over the prior and support by federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.