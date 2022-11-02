Colorado River Arizona California

Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly (left) smiles as he stands on stage with Republican challenger Blake Masters prior to a televised debate, on Oct. 6, in Phoenix.

 Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo

PHOENIX — The Libertarian candidate for US Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race, Tuesday, and urged his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters.

Victor’s endorsement a week before the midterm elections could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country.

