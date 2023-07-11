Obit-Tylenol Poisonings Suspect

James Lewis is escorted through Boston’s Logan Airport in 1995 after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday at his Massachusetts home.

 Associated Press files

The suspect in the 1982 Tylenol poisonings that killed seven people in the Chicago area, triggered a nationwide panic, and led to an overhaul in the safety of over-the-counter medication packaging, has died, police said on Monday.

Officers, firefighters and EMTs responding to a report of an unresponsive person at about 4 p.m. Sunday found James W. Lewis dead in his Cambridge, Mass., home, Cambridge Police Superintendent Frederick Cabral said in a statement. He was 76, police said.

