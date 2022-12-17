The following letters were written by students in Leslie Gonzalez’s second grade class at Quartz Hill Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
My name is Melina. I am seven years old. This year I have been nice. These are the three things I am wishing for. 1. Bluey’s play house. 2. Tree house. (It’s a toy). 3. A new car to ride in (for me and sis). Two sets. Please and thank you.
My name is Grace. I am 7 years old. This year I have been naught and nice. these are the three things I am wishing for. 1. rain boots 2. umbrella 3. raincoat. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
My name is Jonathan. I an 8 years old. This year I have been nice. These are the three things I am wishing for. 1. A Nintendo Switch 2. Alexa 3. A Hoverboard. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve!
My name is William. I am 7 years old. This year I’ve been a little naughty and mostly good. The three things I wish for are 1. A PS5 2. Raft or XBox 3. new rain boots. I will set out cookies and milk for you. Have a good day.
My name is Alejandro. I am 9 years old. This year I have been a little naught but I minige. These are the three things I am whishing for. I wishing I be rich. I wishing for a PC 1,00000000000000000,0000000000,0000000,00000000,000000, dollars worth of vebuls.
My name is Olivia I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice these are the three things I want. 1 is a dog 2. a pair of air force ones. 3. Vidio games. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Chrismiss eve.
My name is Lincoln. I am 7 years old. I have been little naughty but nice these are the three things I am wishing for 1. electric scooter 2. PS5 3. Minecraft toys. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Chrismas Eve!
My name is David. I am 8 years old. This year I have been kind of naught but mostly good. These three things I am wishing for an R-C car R-C boat R-C airplane. I will set out cookies and milk for you.
My name is William S. I’m 8 years old. These are the three things I’m wishing for is. 1. PS5 2. William to come to my home 3. Play balls. I will get out a lot of cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve. I love you Santa.
My name is Chloe. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are the three things I am wishing for. 1. Iphone 14 pro max 2. Avolotel plushie 2. Roblox gift card. I will set out milk and cookies on Christmas Eve!
My name is Ryann. I am 7 years old. This year I been nice. These are the three things I am wishing for a cat pack figures a bobcat stuffy and a sox toy if you push down it talk. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve!
My name is Kailyn. I am 7 years old. This year I been nice. These are three things I am wishing for 1. a toy fish. 2. a toy turtle. 3. toy food. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve.
My name is Amy. I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. These are the three things I am wishing for. 1. iPhone 14 2. VR 3. Alexa. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve. Pss what elf can I get?
My name is Ethan. I’m 8 years old. This year I have been nice and only little little little little naughty. These are the three things I am wishing for, drag mouse please, soft sound keyboard please, and blue flannel with hood please, I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve. Thank you!
My name is RaeAnn. I am 8 years old this I have been good but just a little bit naughty. These are the three things I am wishing for 1. Roblox 2. A unicorn plushy 3. a real life pet gopher snake. I will leave out cookies and milk for you on Cristmas Eve!
My name is Hunter. I am 8 years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are the thee things I am wishing for. 1. Rex from toy story 4. 2. Jesse from toy story 4. 3. Butter cup from toy story 4. I will set out milk and cookies for you on Christmas Eve!
My name is Melody. I am 8 years old. This year I have been kind of for. I want a puppy. I want a VR. I will set out cookies and milk.
My name is Eliana. I am seven years old. This year I have been naughty and nice. These are the three thing I am wishing for is a crybaby and a popit and a many brans. I will set out cookies and milk for you on Christmas Eve!
My name is Violet. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. These are the three things I am wishing for a cry baby and pankaks and a monky and I will set out coces and milk for you am I going to get a elf on a self.
The following letters were written by students in Mrs. Firouzabadi’s first grade class at Quartz Hill Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
Please may I have a backugan, PS5 and a pet bunee? I have been good.
Love,
Aiden
Please may I have a LOL doll house, a pet fish and a unicorn. I have been good.
Love,
Kalypso
Please may I have a LOLs, squishmellows, and the Gos for Christmas? I have been good.
Love,
Alexa
Please may I have a stuffed dog, barbies, and LOL for Christmas. I have been good.
Love,
Malia
Please may I have a toy Mcfly back to the future, Mandolorian, and a free ticket to Universal studios for Christmas.
Love,
Xavier
Please may I have a unicorn, squishmellow, and Eevee for Christmas. I have been good.
Love,
Victoria Garcia
Please may I have a robot, Lego and fish for Christmas? I have been good.
Love,
James
Please may I have a sam squishmellow pack, bunny and some stofees for Christmas? I have been good.
Love,
Brinlee
Please may I have a stuffed dog, a Lego set, and squishmellow for Christmas? I have been good.
Love,
Brody Lopez
Please may I have a stuffed dog, robot and Barbies for Christmas? I have been good.
Love,
Arietta Mia Magana
Please may I have a Barbie, squishmellow stuffie for Christmas. I have been good.
Love,
Madelyn
Please may I have a hoverboard, nerfgun and backugan for Christmas? I have been good.
Love,
Jonathan
Please may I have a PS5, a computer and a Roblox gift card? I have been good boy.
From,
Kingston
Please may I have a robot, squishmellows, and a stuffed cat for Christmas? I have been good.
Love,
Annika
Please may I have a American doll, Nintendo switch and a notebook. I have been good.
Love,
Victoria Q.
May I have furu crismis I wot a pupey, and a doll bogegun and a toy gun. I have been good.
Love,
Andrew
Please may I have a hoverboard, bunny and squishmellows for Christmas? I have been good.
Love,
Sarah
Please may I have a Thor, Stichs, and pig for Christmas? I have been good.
Love,
Brian
Please may I have a puppy, squishmellows, and clothes for Christmas? I have been good.
Love,
Daisy
Please may I have a guinea pig, a squishmellow and hoverboard for Christmas.
Love,
Christopher
Please may I have a cotton candy machine, pet dogs and a squishmellow for Christmas?
LilyAnne
Please may I have a cotton and jujubettes baby cat and I want a babey bog. I have been good.
Love,
Elaine
Please may I have a beg, blade and pet fish for Christmas? I have been good.
Love,
Jericho
Please may I have a two fox toys for Christmas? I have been good.
Sofia T.
Please may I have a pet fish, woody toy and bear stuffed animal? I been good.
Love,
Joshua Villa
The following letters were written by students in Mrs. Bow’s second grade class at Quartz Hill Elementary School.
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I hope you have a good flight. I will give you sum cookies and milk. I hope you can give me good presents and I will leve sum carrots to.
From Odin
I like Chrismas is my fav. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are well. I am doing well and what I want for Christmas is a iPad and a LOL Doll set and happy Holiday Days
From Zariah
I hope you are good and are well. I hope you have a good Merry Christmas. I have cookies for you and I have sum carrots for your reindeer. Santa I have milk. My name is Lillie
I hope you have a good Christmas. I would be glad to baring a plesit to you I will love if you bot a paresit to me. I love you Santa from Zaine
I hope you have a happy flight! Merry Christmas. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are well. I wish I could see you. Have a good Christmas.
From Alice
I hope Santa a Merry Christmas. I help the reindeer are well. I am doing well to Santa. I hope you are doing well Santa. I’ll see you soon Santa. Merry Christmas.
From Allison W.
Milk and cookies will be good for you. I like bells. I like the bells on your sled. Merry Cristmas Santa! I wold like a real pupy.
From Demaryus
I hope you have a wonderful holiday. I hope to give the reindeer lots of cookies, milk, carrots and bells. I hope you have a holly jolly Christmas. I will leave cookies and milk for you,
Joey
I hope that you are you and Ms. Claus but pleas can you braeg some preset for Christmas. I hope that you and Ms. Claus Holl are the reindeer. Merry Christmas
Jamiah
I will give you cookies and milk Santa I will love an Ipohn you are the best in the world.
From Haizen
Merry Christmas. I would like cool stuff and pink stuff hello Kitty stuff and no creepy stuff. I hope you have a Merry Christmas
From Laurena
Merry Christmas at Christmas I will cookies and milk I would like fijis a fown and LOL and hachmuls.
Love Constance
I hope you are okay. My name is Naqeeb. I will be very happy if you brought me some nice presents. I promise I will leave some cookies and milk for you. Have a Merry Christmas.
With love, Naqeeb
My name is Alivia J. and I am 8 years and hope your reindder and you are okay. Me and my sister make special reinder food that we’ll put it in the grass and we will leave cookies and milk. Ok presents so I don’t really want anything because I have so much but if I wanted one thing it would be a realistic baby doll.
From Alivia J.
I hope you and Mrs. Claus are well. But merry Christmas and I believe in you. And I will get sum Legos.
From Vidal
I hope you and okay. My name is Adelina. I will be happy if you come for Chrismas. I want cowgirl boots. Do you remember when the reindeer made the chere fall.
From Adelina
I believe in you so just if you could bring me one gift you don’t have to give it to me honestly you don’t have to give me anything if you want to Merry Chrismas
From Daryn
I am 7 years old thanks for elfs thanks for presents. So heres a few presents I want Calico critters, a brown kitty toy and brown doggy toy, I will give you cookies too!
Love, Addie
How are the reindeer? I believe you, I love you santa. I gil be good, you are my fravrit.
Erieonn A.
Merry Christmas Santa. I hope your reindeers are doing well. Christmas is one of my favorite holiday. Merry Christmas Santa.
From Jax
Merry Christmas. I hope you and Mrs. Claus are doing well. My name is Kaleena and I wish I get a jolly Christmas. I well have the beht
I hope your OK I am doing just fine How were the cookies last year? Hows Mrs. Claus? Are the elfes okay
How are the reindeers? I would love anything for Christmas pleae I saving cookies and milk.
Aubri I.
Merry Chrimas Santa I hope you and Ms Clos are Okay and I hope you gis have a grat chrismas.
From Andre
How are you and Misses clos? How are the rianbeer? How are the elf’s?
Allison H.
How are you? How is your wife and elfs doing? Sorry for being mean.
From Hannah
Merry Christmas Santa I’ll leave you cookies and milk and carrots for you and your reindeer. I love 3 presents Merry Christmas
From Dominick
Have a good flight Merry Christmas from Dominick
The following letters were written by students in Mrs. Tidwell’s fourth grade class at Quartz Hill Elementary School.
Dear Santa Claus,
I wish I could have a computer, phone and TV in my room.
From Finley Andersen
I want a hot wheels track with cars, and a paw patrol truck, 1 more thing can I get a random toy please. Thank you.
Nathan Ibarra
I would like legos.
Keira Serafin
I would like a pro scooter for Christmas
From Jace
This year I would like a bike for Christmas something to take me some were and back and I want a hat. I want a hat because my hat is old so maybe a bike and a hate for Christmas this year.
Sincerely, Derek Crosby
I want a Xbox. My dad to be hear for Crismis, minecraft legos, a moter bike and marvel toys.
From Nathaniel Jesse Chapman
What I want for Christmas is a ocolus quest 2, Legos any star wars type, my family to be happy on Christmas day, a toy boat for your Santa, quiet time for my teacher, and everyone who is reading this to all a good night and Merry Christmas.
Jesus Fransico Valentinez Campos
This is my Christmas wish. For Chrismas I would like a new bike and a scooter, football gear football gloves football from Chance Davis
I want a five night at Freddit suff animals, action figures, goosebump books, monga, toy dirt bikes, an elf, gift cards (any), pokemon cards, football cards, baseball cards, basketball cards, a rock collection, teck decks, tockdeck ramps, dirt bike ramps
Sincerely Bentley
Can I please have a Iphone and a pro scooter.
Shawn Ball
I would like Kawaii stickers if you could get them. I would also like a Hello Kitty plushie. If you can get me a sanrio lip balm. Also I would like makeup. Finally I would like a rainbow high doll.
From Meral
The following letters were written by students in Mrs. Brady’s fifth grade class at Quartz Hill Elementary School.
Dear Santa Claus,
I wish you a Merry Christmas! I hope you get lots of your favorite cookies this year. You will probably get lots of milk! Maybe you might even get some carrots! I know I am leaving out some carrots for your reindeer! Out of all your reindder, Comid, Cupid and Donner are my favorite (don’t tell the others!) My biggest wish is that everyone has a nice Christmas. I hope it will snow this Christmas! Everyone loves snow! It hasn’t snow in the AV very much. But depending on how cold it’s getting, maybe it will snow! Okay, let’s talk about some good stuff. PRESENTS! We all love to open presents on Christmas! You get bunches of cool stuff! One think I really want for Christmas is an Nintendo Switch. They are really fun to play on! I would really love if I get one for Christmas. Another thing I love is hot cocoa. Hot chocolate on a cold day really hits the spot. I know I can’t wait for Christmas! I am just so excited! I really do hope that everyone gets what they want or need!
Sincerely,
Ella
All I want for Chrismas is a fast RC car. I also want a good blessing for my family and that god bless them and me for life, and in this Chrismas is that ask for a life time of memories, and him to protect my family. I hope you a warm winter and I hope you don’t get sick.
Mery Chrismas
Ethan
Dear Chris Kringle or Santa this will probably be more of a comedy letter than a actual list but on i go! I’ve been wanting to do boxing again so maybe some boxing gloves but I would love a speed bag some boxing shorts, boxing body punching bag but I know punching bags are so that ones a maybe. Maybe some Jordan 4 university blue’s, Nike outfits. A new baseball bat for hitting bombs sike I hit nuke’s. And I know I’m spost to be whriting about me but a new computer for my mom because she is really busy with her work because she works from home.
Marry Chrismas
Julian
Dear Santa Clause, I’m going to tell you about my favorite Christmas year! So one year I went to my godmother’s house and celebrate Christmas and her birthday and we ate tamales, pozole and champararo and it alway’s so good. So after I eat we open presents and this is why this year was the best because I got a Polaroid! Then we did fireworks and we also got these poping fireworks it was so fun. This I wold really like a mopad because me and my family alway’s goes on walks and I fall like it would be so cool to get a mopad but what I really need is clothes and shoes so that’s my Christmas list and also my favorite Christmas year.
Sincearly, Kamila
Dear Santa I hope you have a happy Christmas delivering all of those toys and present’s all around the world. I don’t want much this year but I will tell you what I like most about Christmas. I actually like Christmas eve better than Christmas day, because every Christmas eve me and my family all go to my aunt’s house and she make’s a big bufa and we sing Christmas songs and we all get each other presents.
Sincerely , Christian
