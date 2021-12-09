PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Watermaster Board failed to reach unanimous agreement on a letter to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors urging them to seriously address the water theft associated with rampant illegal marijuana grows in the Valley.
The Watermaster is the body tasked with overseeing the 2015 court settlement that set limits on groundwater pumping for users across the Valley and monitoring the health of the underground aquifer. They had agreed in principle to send such a letter at their regular meeting, on Oct. 27. All Watermaster decisions must be by unanimous agreement among the five representatives to proceed.
Director John Calandri, the lone holdout to approving the letter drafted by Watermaster General Counsel Craig Parton, at the meeting Wednesday, wanted the addition of a sentence that asked the Board to focus first on enforcement against illegal grows before taking up any other regulations regarding the subject.
The addition was also supported by the Advisory Committee.
“I think the letter stands pursuant to Board input,” Parton said, and that the suggested addition veers into policy decisions that are not within the Watermaster’s purview.
The letter was drafted in response to a request by Gailen Kyle, a third-generation farmer on the Valley’s east side. Kyle also requested, and received, a letter from the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors to the Supervisors requesting they do not lift the ban on commercial cannabis cultivation in the unincorporated areas of the county, out of concern for the lack of water to support the industry.
Kyle requested the addition to the Watermaster letter to emphasize the focus is on eliminating the illegal cultivation operations. Without it, “it’s a little bit like kissing your sister. It doesn’t quite hit home,” he said, Wednesday.
Watermaster Board President Robert Parris said he was unaware of any considerations at the county level regarding lifting or otherwise changing regulations regarding marijuana cultivation, as the additional wording would suggest.
“I’m 100% in favor of destroying what we have in our Valley, now, that’s illegal,” Parris said.
Kyle contended that the letter does not sufficiently state that the illegal grows should be destroyed before any consideration is given to lifting the existing ban.
After the vote, Calandri asked for the matter to be brought back for the Watermaster’s consideration at the next meeting in January.
“I represent a very large group … and when I have numerous people that want that addition, I am obligated to make that vote,” he said. “I am very sad that the letter is not going to go out.”
Director Derek Yurosek supported Calandri’s request, saying he felt it was a “solid letter.”
“I think losing the momentum of providing feedback to the agencies is disappointing. Let’s get it back on (the agenda) and find a way to get it out,” he said.
