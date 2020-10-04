The president’s hospitalization just before election raises questions
One of the blurbs on the back of “The People’s Choice,” Jeff Greenfield’s 1996 comic novel about a wild Constitutional crisis, says: “Read this while it’s still fiction.”
Indeed. In 2020 we have certainly learned that truth is stranger than fiction. Let’s hope the constitutional is one crisis we can avoid this year.
As I write, one month from Election Day, the president of the United States is in the hospital, suffering from the Coronavirus, and it appears his announcement ceremony for his Supreme Court nominee was a virus hotspot.
No, you could not make this up.
His opponent, Joe Biden, displayed class in offering prayers for the president and first lady, and so did far left talk show host Rachel Maddow.
Biden also pulled his negative campaign ads.
That was good to see. Other reactions from the left, not so much. One would hope the Trump campaign would pull negative ads as well.
But back to Greenfield’s novel. In “The People’s Choice,” the fictional president dies in a freak accident four days after the election — before the Electoral College meets to cast ballots.
As you remember from eighth-grade social studies, the presidential election is really 50 state elections. The political party of the winning candidate in each state appoints electors who are pledged to cast their votes for that candidate.
Then the 538 electors — one for each congressional district and two for each state — cast their votes for president.
We have heard more about the Electoral College, of course, since Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the electoral vote in 2016.
It is not at all unlikely that Biden could do the same in 2020, with Trump winning the Electoral College again.
In Greenfield’s book, the Republican Party scurries to replace the late president-elect with his running mate.
But the running mate, Theodore Block, quickly proves to be unfit for the job of president as soon as he is elevated to the top spot.
Just before the electors are due to vote, a little old lady in Michigan, not a powerbroker but someone appointed because of years of grassroots service to the GOP, asks, “Do I have to vote for Block?”
This raises a huge ruckus, as other Republican electors ask the same, and then Democrats begin pushing their man — insisting the American people would never have chosen Block if he were the presidential candidate.
It is a mess, and the novel emphasizes some of the holes in the Constitution left by Founding Fathers who did not — indeed did not want to — dictate what future generations do under every conceivable scenario.
Indeed, in nine elections since 1900, at least one elector has voted for someone other than the candidate to whom they were pledged.
In 2016, there were seven such “faithless” electors.
An interesting piece in The New York Times Saturday laid out all the questions surrounding the present situation.
There is not a lot of clarity on some of the questions. What happens if, God forbid, the president dies before the election? What happens if he wins anyway?
What happens if he wins but is incapacitated?
The good news is most people recover from the virus, and the president should be getting the best care the country has to offer.
Let us hope none of those wacky scenarios play out. I enjoyed Jeff Greenfield’s novel back in ’96; I just don’t want to live it out in 2020.
