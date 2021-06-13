Kudos to the city of Lancaster and Los Angeles County for what is believed to be the biggest narcotics bust in county history.
As you read on page one of the newspaper the other day, the total value — between the infrastructure and the marijuana plants — was a cool $380 million.
Authorities believe the Mexican cartels were involved, and while it is great that they were stopped, it is nonetheless unsettling that they are trying to gain a foothold in our community.
A reminder that we have borders for a reason.
Don’t forget, of course, that the infamous cartel kingpin, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, already had an AV connection.
His wife, Emma Coronel, who has dual citizenship, gave birth to their twin daughters at AV Hospital in July of 2011.
The missus may have just delivered something else to the imprisoned Sinoloa kingpin — she pleaded guilty to helping him run his operation.
Federal authorities would not say, for obvious reasons, if Coronel is providing information to help dismantle the cartel.
In that case she would be placed in the witness protection program. If so, should she have any more children, let us hope she chooses anywhere but Antelope Valley Hospital to give birth.
That is one local connection we do not need to renew.
———
As one who has been double-vaccinated for months, it feels great to get out and see people and talk to people and share meals with people — and actually see their faces.
Throughout the pandemic, I have tried to follow the science, as they say, but the science kept changing.
The experts couldn’t make up their minds.
Some people, mostly on the left, see Dr. Anthony Fauci as some sort of saint, while other people, mostly on the right, see him as some sort of quack.
As is often the case, I see the truth somewhere in between. I think he wanted what was best for the populace, but I also think he was in over his head and too much in love with the TV cameras.
He contradicted himself a lot, and it was hard to keep up with his latest message from on high.
His latest declaration was that if you criticize him, you are criticizing science.
So Fauci IS science?
I immediately thought of King Louis XIV of France, who famously said, “L’etat c’est moi” (“I am the state”).
If they ever fire him, let’s see if he echoes Louis XVI’s “Apres moi, le deluge” — “After me comes the flood (disaster”).
———
It is heartbreaking and infuriating to read about yet another loss of life because of the idiocy of street racing.
Our community lost two people in a horrible fiery crash in Palmdale the other night — Spechelle Pope, a mother of four, and Lesther Deleon, a popular soccer coach.
Pope was simply making a late-night grocery run and Deleon was her rideshare driver.
As I write, the hit-and-run driver has not yet been caught, but he will be. And he should be charged with two counts of homicide, because no one can argue that they did not know driving 100 mph can kill someone.
In checking the Internet to check details of the story, I was stunned and saddened to see how many hits you get when you type in “mom killed in street racing crash.”
It happens often, all over the country.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
